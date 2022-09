September 22, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 3: Jaguar Juggernaut Edition: The NFL begins week 3 tonight with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns. I've vaulted into the lead with 128 points after an 88-point week, despite my shameful decision not to pick the Jaguars. Compounding the error I will not pick them this week either. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:32 AM - 19 comments