September 15, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 2: Are You Ready for Jeff Bezos Edition: The NFL begins week 2 with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on Amazon. Werty opens as the leader of the NFL Pickem, scoring 66. Rumple and Tron7 are 10 back in second. Make your picks and buy some socks and batteries during tonight's game.

posted by rcade to football at 09:36 AM - 21 comments