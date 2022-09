September 05, 2022

The SportsFilter NFL Pickem is Back: Continuing a site tradition begun in 2005, SportsFilter is holding a pickem for the NFL season that begins Thursday night on NBC with Rams/Bills. First prize is an official NFL football. Pick the game winners and spread, then decide whether to lock each pick to either double your points or your agony. Channel your inner Dimetrios Georgios Synodinos.

posted by rcade to football at 02:48 PM - 18 comments