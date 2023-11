November 22, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 12: Tryptophan Edition: Because enough is never enough in the NFL we have three games on Thanksgiving and another game on Black Friday this week. The highlight of the early games is a 12:30 p.m. kickoff for the best Detroit Lions team in 60 years. Our pickem leader Truthhurts is having a Detroit-like season and leads Tron7 by 39 points. Nobody asked but I'm in third place. Make your picks and remember the grandpa trick of pretending to be asleep when it's time to clean up from the holiday dinner.

posted by rcade to football at 04:43 PM - 15 comments