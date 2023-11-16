November 15, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 11: Joshua Unitas Edition: The NFL returns Thursday night with a Bengals-Ravens matchup that could rouse Rip Van Michaels from his long slumber. On Sunday night Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings visit the Broncos in a bid for a sixth straight win. Truthhurts has embiggened the lead in our pickem to 45 points over Tron7. Goyoucolts wins the week with 91. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:05 PM - 4 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 10:06 PM on November 15, 2023

My picks:

Ravens by 3
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Dolphins by 14 (lock)
Commanders by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Broncos by 3
Eagles by 3

Kansas City feels very beatable this year. Philly gets the win and spends the entire fourth quarter running brotherly shoves.

posted by rcade at 10:19 PM on November 15, 2023

My picks:

Ravens by 4
Steelers by 3
Lions by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Dolphins by 21 (lock)
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 20 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Texans by 16 (lock)
49ers by 14 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 4
Vikings by 4
Eagles by 3

GO LIONS !!!!!!

posted by ic23b at 11:04 PM on November 15, 2023

My picks:

Bengals by 7
Steelers by 3
Lions by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 8 (lock)
Texans by 3
49ers by 22 (lock)
Bills by 4
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Chiefs by 6

Just out of curiosity, someone mentioned about the first 2 games of last weeks scoring being wrong, was that fixed?

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:11 AM on November 16, 2023

