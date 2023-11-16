NFL Pickem Week 11: Joshua Unitas Edition: The NFL returns Thursday night with a Bengals-Ravens matchup that could rouse Rip Van Michaels from his long slumber. On Sunday night Joshua Dobbs and the Vikings visit the Broncos in a bid for a sixth straight win. Truthhurts has embiggened the lead in our pickem to 45 points over Tron7. Goyoucolts wins the week with 91. Make your picks.
My picks:
Ravens by 3
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Dolphins by 14 (lock)
Commanders by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Broncos by 3
Eagles by 3
Kansas City feels very beatable this year. Philly gets the win and spends the entire fourth quarter running brotherly shoves.
posted by rcade at 10:19 PM on November 15, 2023
My picks:
Ravens by 4
Steelers by 3
Lions by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Dolphins by 21 (lock)
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 20 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Texans by 16 (lock)
49ers by 14 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 4
Vikings by 4
Eagles by 3
GO LIONS !!!!!!
posted by ic23b at 11:04 PM on November 15, 2023
My picks:
Bengals by 7
Steelers by 3
Lions by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 8 (lock)
Texans by 3
49ers by 22 (lock)
Bills by 4
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Chiefs by 6
Just out of curiosity, someone mentioned about the first 2 games of last weeks scoring being wrong, was that fixed?
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:11 AM on November 16, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:06 PM on November 15, 2023