NFL Pickem Week 10: Stroud Like Colossus Edition: The NFL returns Thursday night with a clash of seven-loss teams as the Panthers visit the Bears. Truthhurts holds on to first in our pickem ahead of Tron7 by 22. Moder8 wins the week with 83. Make your picks.
My picks:
Bears by 3
Colts by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Saints by 3
Steelers by 3
Titans by 7
Jaguars by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 21 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Jets by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Expecting a big game from Jacksonville after the bye week. Duuuuuuuuuuuuuuval!
posted by rcade at 10:16 PM on November 08, 2023
My picks:
Bears by 3
Patriots by 6
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Steelers by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Jaguars by 7
Ravens by 15 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Lions by 9
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 9 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
posted by rumple at 10:20 PM on November 08, 2023
rcade, looks like the code has the Titans winning against Pittsburgh on Thursday when in fact the Steelers won handily.
The Chiefs also did not beat the Dolphins by 21, only 7. That may or may not impact some people's scores.
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:29 PM on November 08, 2023
My picks:
Bears by 3
Colts by 7
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Saints by 5
Steelers by 6
Buccaneers by 3
49ers by 6
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 23 (lock)
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 8
Bills by 17 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 11:22 PM on November 08, 2023
My picks:
Bears by 3
Patriots by 2
Texans by 3
Saints by 7
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Titans by 4
Jaguars by 6
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 4
Chargers by 3
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Raiders by 10 (lock)
Bills by 14 (lock)
posted by bender at 12:50 AM on November 09, 2023
My picks:
Bears by 6
Colts by 5
Bengals by 8
Saints by 6
Steelers by 8
Titans by 6
Jaguars by 8
Ravens by 6
Falcons by 6
Lions by 6
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 8
Jets by 6
Bills by 10 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 08:07 AM on November 09, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on November 08, 2023