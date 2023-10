October 26, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 8: Bill is Back Edition: Tampa Bay heads up to Buffalo Thursday night in a battle of three-loss teams to start week 8 of the NFL season. It was absolute carnage in the NFL Pickem last week, with 14 players scoring 30 or less and five of us scoring 0. Rumple wins the week with 63. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:43 AM - 22 comments