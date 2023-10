October 19, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 7: Caleb Wants Equity Edition: Week seven of the NFL season begins tonight when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints, a road trip that is way too exciting to my favorite local sports station 1010XL. In our pickem I'm way too excited about jumping into first place after winning the week with 93 points and hitting a 21-point lock on Dolphins/Panthers. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 11:56 AM - 21 comments