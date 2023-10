October 12, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 6: Al's Lousy Diet Edition: The Denver Broncos go to Arrowhead tonight to play the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup that excites Al Michaels as much as vegetables. Tron7 is the new leader of the pickem, dropping Ic23b to second place. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 68, which Buffalo Bills fans probably think is unfair because of the extra week Jacksonville spent in London. Make your picks and eat your vegetables.

posted by rcade to football at 01:03 PM - 17 comments