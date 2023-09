September 13, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 2: David After Dentist Edition: The NFL season without Aaron Rodgers begins Thursday night when the Vikings play the Eagles. The leader of the NFL Pickem out of the gate is Tommybiden, who scored 86 points. Nobody had the Cowboys over the Giants by anything close to 40. Everyone had the Vikings over the Bucs.

