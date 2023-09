September 05, 2023

Enter the SportsFilter NFL Pickem: The season-long NFL Pickem has returned for an 18th year! Starting Thursday night when the former Portsmouth Spartans face the former Dallas Texans, pick the winners, the spread and optionally lock the games to double your points in victory and sorely regret your life choices in defeat. First prize is the official NFL football you've wanted but would never buy for yourself because have you looked at the price?

posted by rcade to football at 05:06 PM - 13 comments