January 08, 2021

Enter the NFL Playoff Pickem: SportsFilter's NFL Playoff Pickem has returned. Choose the winners of this weekend's six games, the margins of victory and four props. Lock a game to increase the thrill of victory or agony of defeat. First prize is a snazzy NFL team pullover that marries the comfort of sherpa fleece with the insanity of zubaz. Make your picks!

posted by rcade to football at 12:45 PM - 11 comments