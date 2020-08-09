Enter SportsFilter's NFL Pickem: The NFL regular season begins Thursday night when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. SportsFilter's NFL Pickem has returned with a first prize of an official NFL game ball ($120 value). Pick the winners and margins of victory on all 16 opening games and make as many as you dare into stone cold lead pipe locks. Good luck to all teams, but especially Jacksonville.

posted by rcade to football at 06:05 PM - 9 comments