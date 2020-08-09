Enter SportsFilter's NFL Pickem: The NFL regular season begins Thursday night when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. SportsFilter's NFL Pickem has returned with a first prize of an official NFL game ball ($120 value). Pick the winners and margins of victory on all 16 opening games and make as many as you dare into stone cold lead pipe locks. Good luck to all teams, but especially Jacksonville.
Please use the new form to make your picks and post a comment if you experience any problems.
posted by rcade at 06:07 PM on September 07
My picks:
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bills by 12 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 4
Patriots by 10
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Colts by 17 (lock)
Ravens by 21 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
49ers by 12 (lock)
Rams by 3
Steelers by 3
Titans by 10
The year of the LIONS is upon us.
posted by ic23b at 06:28 PM on September 07
My picks:
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Lions by 6
Vikings by 4
Patriots by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Panthers by 2
Colts by 9 (lock)
Ravens by 16 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Buccaneers by 11
49ers by 8 (lock)
Rams by 4
Giants by 4
Broncos by 6
I am no longer allowed to write witty, intelligent, and overly verbose comments with my picks. Automation sucks. You just hate old people. I am crying.
posted by Howard_T at 07:47 PM on September 07
Everybody loves Howard. Would you really use per-pick comments if they were possible?
posted by rcade at 07:52 PM on September 07
I always have if I have the time. The problem is chronic diarrhea of the keyboard.
posted by Howard_T at 09:42 PM on September 07
My picks:
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Bills by 7 (lock)
Lions by 10
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 4
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Colts by 7
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Buccaneers by 7
49ers by 6 (lock)
Rams by 6
Steelers by 7
Titans by 3
I do like this form. I don't usually use my phone for surfing, but it works great on my desktop.
posted by MeatSaber at 10:45 PM on September 07
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Bills by 7
Bears by 3
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 7
Eagles by 3
Panthers by 7
Jaguars by 7
Ravens by 7
Chargers by 4
Saints by 9 (lock)
49ers by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 4
Steelers by 4
Titans by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 09:59 AM on September 08
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 12 (lock)
Bills by 6
Lions by 3
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 7
Eagles by 6
Raiders by 8
Colts by 7
Ravens by 9
Chargers by 6
Saints by 6
49ers by 8
Cowboys by 6
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Titans by 3
posted by NoMich at 10:51 AM on September 08
My picks:
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Lions by 2
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 4 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Saints by 3
49ers by 9 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Steelers by 7
Titans by 7
I don't understand how anybody has the confidence to bet money on these games. The only certainty I have is that the Jags will have a long season.
posted by rcade at 05:47 PM on September 07