January 10, 2020

NFL Playoff Pick Em: Divisional Round: The NFL playoff divisional round this weekend features Vikings at Saints and Titans at Ravens on Saturday followed by Texans at Chiefs and Seahawks at Packers on Sunday. In our Playoff Pick 'Em, Boaz opens in the lead at 25, followed by a two-way tie at 23 between gridironarizona and jagsnumberone. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at San Francisco on NBC (Saturday)

Tennessee at Baltimore on CBS (Saturday)

Houston at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Seattle at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Houston 22, Buffalo 19 (2 < 3 < 4)

Tennessee 20, New England 13 (5 < 7 < 9)

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20 (4 < 6 < 8)

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9 (6 < 8 < 10)



Player Scores

bender's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 2, 5 points

New Orleans by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 8 points

Boaz's picks Houston by 10, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 14, 0 points

Seattle by 17, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 7, 0 points

gloglu's picks Seattle by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Buffalo by 3, 0 points

gridironarizona's picks Houston by 4, 8 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

grum@work's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

New England by 9 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks Buffalo by 6, 0 points

New England by 4, 0 points

New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Houston by 3, 10 points

Tennessee by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 7, 8 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 3, 10 points

New England by 5 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 2, 5 points

prof's picks Buffalo by 3, 0 points

New England by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Seattle by 4, 5 points

rcade's picks Buffalo by 4 [lock], -10 points

New England by 4 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks Buffalo by 12 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks Houston by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 7, 8 points

tommytrump's picks Buffalo by 5, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 10 points

New Orleans by 11, 0 points

Seattle by 14, 5 points

tron7's picks Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week jagsnumberone 18 18 Boaz 15 15 tommytrump 15 15 bender 13 13 gridironarizona 13 13 cixelsyd 11 11 tahoemoj 8 8 prof 5 5 Howard_T 0 0 ic23b 0 0 gloglu -5 -5 NoMich -5 -5 grum@work -15 -15 rcade -20 -20 rumple -20 -20 tron7 -20 -20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

