January 10, 2020

NFL Playoff Pick Em: Divisional Round: The NFL playoff divisional round this weekend features Vikings at Saints and Titans at Ravens on Saturday followed by Texans at Chiefs and Seahawks at Packers on Sunday. In our Playoff Pick 'Em, Boaz opens in the lead at 25, followed by a two-way tie at 23 between gridironarizona and jagsnumberone. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Minnesota at San Francisco on NBC (Saturday)
Tennessee at Baltimore on CBS (Saturday)
Houston at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

Houston 22, Buffalo 19 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tennessee 20, New England 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20 (4 < 6 < 8)
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9 (6 < 8 < 10)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points

Boaz's picks

Houston by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 0 points
Seattle by 17, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks

Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points

gloglu's picks

Seattle by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points

gridironarizona's picks

Houston by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points

grum@work's picks

Buffalo by 3, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points

Howard_T's picks

Buffalo by 6, 0 points
New England by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points

ic23b's picks

Houston by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks

Houston by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points

NoMich's picks

Houston by 3, 10 points
New England by 5 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 2, 5 points

prof's picks

Buffalo by 3, 0 points
New England by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points

rcade's picks

Buffalo by 4 [lock], -10 points
New England by 4 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points

rumple's picks

Buffalo by 12 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

tahoemoj's picks

Houston by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points

tommytrump's picks

Buffalo by 5, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 11, 0 points
Seattle by 14, 5 points

tron7's picks

Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
jagsnumberone1818
Boaz1515
tommytrump1515
bender1313
gridironarizona1313
cixelsyd1111
tahoemoj88
prof55
Howard_T00
ic23b00
gloglu-5-5
NoMich-5-5
grum@work-15-15
rcade-20-20
rumple-20-20
tron7-20-20

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 12:00 AM - 9 comments

Standings (with Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreProps
Boaz2510
gridironarizona2310
jagsnumberone235
tommytrump205
bender185
cixelsyd165
tahoemoj135
prof105
Howard_T55
ic23b55
gloglu05
NoMich-50
grum@work-105
tron7-1010
rumple-155
rcade-200

1. Passer: Russell Wilson (Sea), 325 -- tron7, Boaz, rumple, gridarizona

2. Rusher: Derrick Henry (Ten), 182 -- cixelsyd, Howard_T, ic23b, tommytrump, prof, tron7, grum@work, Boaz, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, gloglu, bender, tahoemoj

3. Receiver: D.K. Metcalf (Sea), 160 -- none

4. Interceptions: Logan Ryan (Ten); Duron Harmon (N.E.); Anthony Harris (Min.) -- none

5. Most points: Minnesota, 26 -- none

posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on January 08

Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points

2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points

3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points

4. A player who will get a sack or half sack. +5 points

5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points

posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on January 08

San Francisco by 13 (LOCK)

Baltimore by 17 (LOCK)

Kansas City by 10 (LOCK)

Seattle by 3

Most Passing yards: Patrick Mahomes

Most Rushing Yards:Lamar Jackson

Most receiving Yards: Travis Kelce

Player Sack: Arik Armstead (SF)

Most Points: Kansas City

posted by ic23b at 03:56 AM on January 09

San Francisco by 17

Baltimore by 9

Kansas City by 11

Seattle by 5

Passing: Mahomes

Receiving: Kelce

Rushing: Mostert

Sack: Watt

San Francisco

posted by tommytrump at 09:18 AM on January 09

San Francisco by 9 LOCK

Baltimore by 7 LOCK

Kansas City by 7

Seattle by 7

Passing: Wilson (Seattle)

Rushing: Henry (Ten)

Receiving: Kittle (SF)

Sack: Bosa (SF)

Points: KC

posted by cixelsyd at 11:50 AM on January 09

San Francisco by 6 - LOCK
Baltimore by 7 - LOCK
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
Green Bay by 3 - LOCK

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards: Mahomes

2. The player with the most rushing yards: Henry

3. The player with the most receiving yards: Tyreek Hill

4. A player who will get a sack or half sack: Za'Darius Smith

5. The team that will score the most points: Kansas City

posted by tron7 at 01:06 PM on January 09

San Francisco by 7

Baltimore by 13 LOCK

Kansas City by 10

Seattle by 6

Passing yards: Maholmes

Rushing yards: L. Jackson

Receiving yards: T. Lockett

Sack or half sack.: N. Bosa

Most points: KC

posted by tahoemoj at 04:44 PM on January 09

Minnesota by 3
Baltimore by 10 (lock)
Kansas City by 7
Green Bay by 7 (lock)

Passer: Patrick Mahomes

Rusher: Derrick Henry

Receiver: George Kittle

Sack: Danielle Hunter

Most points: Baltimore

posted by rcade at 04:57 PM on January 09

San Francisco by 13
Baltimore by 17
Kansas City by 10
Seattle by 3

Passer: Mahomes (KC)
Rusher: Jackson (BAL)
Receiver: Hill (KC)
Sack: Evans (TEN)
Most Points: Baltimore

posted by grum@work at 07:49 PM on January 09

