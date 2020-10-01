January 10, 2020

NFL Playoff Pick Em: Divisional Round: The NFL playoff divisional round this weekend features Vikings at Saints and Titans at Ravens on Saturday followed by Texans at Chiefs and Seahawks at Packers on Sunday. In our Playoff Pick 'Em, Boaz opens in the lead at 25, followed by a two-way tie at 23 between gridironarizona and jagsnumberone. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Minnesota at San Francisco on NBC (Saturday)
Tennessee at Baltimore on CBS (Saturday)
Houston at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Seattle at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Houston 22, Buffalo 19 (2 < 3 < 4)
Tennessee 20, New England 13 (5 < 7 < 9)
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20 (4 < 6 < 8)
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points
Boaz's picks
Houston by 10, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 0 points
Seattle by 17, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Seattle by 7 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 7, 0 points
gloglu's picks
Seattle by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
gridironarizona's picks
Houston by 4, 8 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
New England by 9 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3, 5 points
Howard_T's picks
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
New England by 4, 0 points
New Orleans by 16 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 12 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Houston by 3, 10 points
Tennessee by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 3, 10 points
New England by 5 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 2, 5 points
prof's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
New England by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Seattle by 4, 5 points
rcade's picks
Buffalo by 4 [lock], -10 points
New England by 4 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Buffalo by 12 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Houston by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 7, 8 points
tommytrump's picks
Buffalo by 5, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 10 points
New Orleans by 11, 0 points
Seattle by 14, 5 points
tron7's picks
Buffalo by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], 10 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|jagsnumberone
|18
|18
|Boaz
|15
|15
|tommytrump
|15
|15
|bender
|13
|13
|gridironarizona
|13
|13
|cixelsyd
|11
|11
|tahoemoj
|8
|8
|prof
|5
|5
|Howard_T
|0
|0
|ic23b
|0
|0
|gloglu
|-5
|-5
|NoMich
|-5
|-5
|grum@work
|-15
|-15
|rcade
|-20
|-20
|rumple
|-20
|-20
|tron7
|-20
|-20
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points
4. A player who will get a sack or half sack. +5 points
5. The team that will score the most points. +5 points
posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on January 08
San Francisco by 13 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 17 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 10 (LOCK)
Seattle by 3
Most Passing yards: Patrick Mahomes
Most Rushing Yards:Lamar Jackson
Most receiving Yards: Travis Kelce
Player Sack: Arik Armstead (SF)
Most Points: Kansas City
posted by ic23b at 03:56 AM on January 09
San Francisco by 17
Baltimore by 9
Kansas City by 11
Seattle by 5
Passing: Mahomes
Receiving: Kelce
Rushing: Mostert
Sack: Watt
San Francisco
posted by tommytrump at 09:18 AM on January 09
San Francisco by 9 LOCK
Baltimore by 7 LOCK
Kansas City by 7
Seattle by 7
Passing: Wilson (Seattle)
Rushing: Henry (Ten)
Receiving: Kittle (SF)
Sack: Bosa (SF)
Points: KC
posted by cixelsyd at 11:50 AM on January 09
San Francisco by 6 - LOCK
Baltimore by 7 - LOCK
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
Green Bay by 3 - LOCK
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards: Mahomes
2. The player with the most rushing yards: Henry
3. The player with the most receiving yards: Tyreek Hill
4. A player who will get a sack or half sack: Za'Darius Smith
5. The team that will score the most points: Kansas City
posted by tron7 at 01:06 PM on January 09
San Francisco by 7
Baltimore by 13 LOCK
Kansas City by 10
Seattle by 6
Passing yards: Maholmes
Rushing yards: L. Jackson
Receiving yards: T. Lockett
Sack or half sack.: N. Bosa
Most points: KC
posted by tahoemoj at 04:44 PM on January 09
Minnesota by 3
Baltimore by 10 (lock)
Kansas City by 7
Green Bay by 7 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Derrick Henry
Receiver: George Kittle
Sack: Danielle Hunter
Most points: Baltimore
posted by rcade at 04:57 PM on January 09
San Francisco by 13
Baltimore by 17
Kansas City by 10
Seattle by 3
Passer: Mahomes (KC)
Rusher: Jackson (BAL)
Receiver: Hill (KC)
Sack: Evans (TEN)
Most Points: Baltimore
posted by grum@work at 07:49 PM on January 09
Standings (with Props)
1. Passer: Russell Wilson (Sea), 325 -- tron7, Boaz, rumple, gridarizona
2. Rusher: Derrick Henry (Ten), 182 -- cixelsyd, Howard_T, ic23b, tommytrump, prof, tron7, grum@work, Boaz, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, gloglu, bender, tahoemoj
3. Receiver: D.K. Metcalf (Sea), 160 -- none
4. Interceptions: Logan Ryan (Ten); Duron Harmon (N.E.); Anthony Harris (Min.) -- none
5. Most points: Minnesota, 26 -- none
posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on January 08