NFL Pickem Week 10: War of Attrition: The NFL's tenth week begins with Raiders/Broncos tonight and Falcons/Colts in Berlin on Sunday at 9:30 Eastern. I thought the international games were over already. Jagsnumberone leads the pickem standings by 8 and Bender climbs to second place by winning the week with 66. Make your selections. Sorry about your elbow, Jayden.
The form now locks after kickoff again. I'm thinking about adding an Honor System checkbox that lets players pick after the time for the situations where you miss the deadline but haven't seen the score yet. Any objections?
posted by rcade at 10:35 AM on November 06, 2025
Revised picks:
Colts by 7 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:36 AM on November 06, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 12 (lock)
Colts by 9 (lock)
Bears by 7 (lock)
Bills by 26 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Browns by 5
Buccaneers by 6 (lock)
Panthers by 18 (lock)
Jaguars by 4
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Rams by 4
Lions by 11 (lock)
Chargers by 5
Eagles by 6 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 11:28 AM on November 06, 2025
I'm good with that, maybe a time limit of .... 15 minutes after kickoff (likely to be 5-7 minutes of play).
posted by tommybiden at 11:36 AM on November 06, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 13 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Bears by 6 (lock)
Bills by 23 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Browns by 3
Patriots by 4
Panthers by 11 (lock)
Jaguars by 5
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Rams by 6
Lions by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Eagles by 4
GO LIONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 12:13 PM on November 06, 2025
I'm good with the honor system
posted by ic23b at 12:15 PM on November 06, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 6
Colts by 13 (lock)
Bears by 6
Bills by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Browns by 13
Patriots by 6
Panthers by 7
Jaguars by 9
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
49ers by 6
Lions by 9
Steelers by 7
Packers by 7
posted by rumple at 12:33 PM on November 06, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 4 (lock)
Colts by 3
Bears by 7 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Browns by 4
Buccaneers by 6
Panthers by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 7
49ers by 4
Lions by 17 (lock)
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Missed last week taking the kids to their first NHL game in San Jose. Looking at results, I think I would have scored around 0 anyway.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:33 PM on November 06, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 21 (lock)
Colts by 6
Bears by 9
Bills by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Browns by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10
Saints by 6
Texans by 7
Seahawks by 11
49ers by 12
Lions by 10
Chargers by 9
Packers by 6
Patriots were inactive at the trade deadline. Seems like they believe in their motto: "We all we got. We all we need."
posted by Howard_T at 02:49 PM on November 06, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Colts by 3
Bears by 6
Bills by 17 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Browns by 2
Buccaneers by 4
Panthers by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Seahawks by 4
Rams by 7
Lions by 27 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Eagles by 3
I'm good with the honor system idea. I like the timer to go with it (like 15 minutes).
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:59 PM on November 06, 2025
Ja, die Steichenarbeitspferde! Sieben und zwei! Stolz auf Coltstadt!
Trevor Lawrence, eingefleischt Jagermeister!
posted by beaverboard at 06:59 PM on November 06, 2025
Broncos by 10 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 08:01 PM on November 06, 2025
Revised picks:
Patriots by 3
Buccaneers have 2 receivers and a running back that have not been in practice for the last two days. Add to that having Mabel Bakersfield as your QB, and I really think Patriots can pull off the win.
posted by Howard_T at 12:01 AM on November 07, 2025
My picks:
Colts by 6 (lock)
Bears by 3
Bills by 17
Ravens by 3
Browns by 3
Buccaneers by 6
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 6
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Rams by 3
Lions by 17
Chargers by 3
Packers by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:38 AM on November 07, 2025
My picks:
Colts by 9 (lock)
Giants by 6
Bills by 15 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Browns by 4
Buccaneers by 8
Panthers by 8 (lock)
Jaguars by 4
Seahawks by 12 (lock)
Rams by 6
Lions by 15 (lock)
Chargers by 10
Eagles by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:20 PM on November 07, 2025
My picks:
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Bears by 7
Bills by 17 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Browns by 3
Patriots by 3
Panthers by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Rams by 7
Lions by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Going for Minnesota to upset Baltimore at home, where J. J. "Angry Emoji" McCarthy plays well. Also picking the Steelers to abscond from SoFi with a victory against the Chargers. The Bucs/Patriots game in Tampa is one I'd like to see in person but I don't have the time for the trek across the state. I am going with the Pats in the upset.
I spent the first half Sunday ripping Trevor Lawrence and then he led the team to scores on their last five possessions for the win. He is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.
posted by rcade at 10:33 AM on November 06, 2025