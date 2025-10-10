October 09, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 6: Get Up, Trevor, Get Up: Even after the greatest NFL game of all time, the season must go on. The Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants tonight to kick off the sixth week of the season. There are big matchups Sunday: San Fran at Tampa Bay and Detroit at Kansas City. This was a rough week in the pickem standings for everyone except Jags fans. Jagsnumberone and myself jump into first and second place. Make your picks

posted by rcade to football at 09:50 AM - 16 comments