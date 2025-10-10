NFL Pickem Week 6: Get Up, Trevor, Get Up: Even after the greatest NFL game of all time, the season must go on. The Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants tonight to kick off the sixth week of the season. There are big matchups Sunday: San Fran at Tampa Bay and Detroit at Kansas City. This was a rough week in the pickem standings for everyone except Jags fans. Jagsnumberone and myself jump into first and second place. Make your picks
My picks:
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Broncos by 9 (lock)
Colts by 4 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Saints by 3
Browns by 2
Cowboys by 6
Seahawks by 4
Rams by 8 (lock)
Raiders by 1
Packers by 15 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 4
Bills by 6 (lock)
Bears by 3
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:35 AM on October 09, 2025
Under Titans/Raiders, there should be an option to pick "Nobody" as the winner. This game should just be called a tie and cancelled, for the sake of all involved.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:37 AM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Colts by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 6 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Steelers by 6
Cowboys by 8
Jaguars by 6
Rams by 7
Raiders by 6
Bengals by 4
Buccaneers by 6
Lions by 10
Bills by 13 (lock)
Commanders by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 12:41 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 13 (lock)
Colts by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 9
Patriots by 5
Steelers by 8
Cowboys by 11
Jaguars by 6
Rams by 9
Raiders by 4
Packers by 9
Buccaneers by 7
Lions by 4
Bills by 14
Commanders by 9
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:23 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Colts by 3 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Patriots by 4
Steelers by 3
Cowboys by 7
Jaguars by 3
Rams by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Packers by 6
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 6
Bills by 9 (lock)
Commanders by 6
Duuuuuuvvvvvaalllllllll. At what point do I start to believe, so I can have my heart broken? lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:34 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 16 (lock)
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Colts by 9
Chargers by 7
Patriots by 6
Steelers by 4
Cowboys by 3
Jaguars by 6
Rams by 12 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Packers by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 6
Chiefs by 7
Bills by 16 (lock)
Commanders by 6
Had I not fallen asleep last week and missed picking all of the 1:00 PM games, I might have have had a worse week. Undaunted, we continue making a fool of ourself.
posted by Howard_T at 03:44 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Jets by 2
Colts by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Patriots by 7
Steelers by 14 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 5
Rams by 3
Titans by 4
Packers by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Lions by 5
Bills by 8
Commanders by 7
posted by bender at 03:45 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 6
Jets by 4
Colts by 4
Dolphins by 4
Patriots by 6
Steelers by 6
Cowboys by 7
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 7
Raiders by 3
Packers by 9
Buccaneers by 7
Chiefs by 7
Bills by 6
Commanders by 9
So many scores of zero last week and not a single negative score, or can't that happen?
Locking the Jaguars because I already have a clown suit
posted by rumple at 05:13 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Broncos by 5 (lock)
Colts by 3
Dolphins by 4
Patriots by 6
Steelers by 9 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Rams by 10 (lock)
Titans by 6
Packers by 17 (lock)
49ers by 12 (lock)
Lions by 8 (lock)
Bills by 22 (lock)
Commanders by 16 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!!!
posted by ic23b at 06:17 PM on October 09, 2025
So many scores of zero last week and not a single negative score, or can't that happen?
The worst possible score in a week is 0. This lets players be a little more reckless towards the end when trying to catch the leader.
posted by rcade at 07:35 PM on October 09, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Saints by 3
Steelers by 3
Cowboys by 6
Seahawks by 3
Rams by 6
Raiders by 3
Packers by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 3
Bills by 3
Commanders by 6
posted by tron7 at 08:22 PM on October 09, 2025
Damn, look at all those Eagles locks that burned to the ground.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 05:16 PM on October 10, 2025
Damn, look at all those Eagles locks that burned to the ground.
The answer the question "Did SpoFi collectively learn anything from the Week 5 fiasco?" appears to be a resounding "lol, nah".
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:21 PM on October 10, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 4
Patriots by 3
Steelers by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Jaguars by 3
Rams by 7 (lock)
Titans by 3
Packers by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Chiefs by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Upsets: Jacksonville over Seattle and Miami over Chargers at home and Tennessee over Las Vegas on the road. Picking Kansas City over Detroit feels like an upset but the Chiefs are favored by 2.5. The Lions juggernaut will be stopped by Kansas City's desperate need for a win. If this is who Baltimore is without Lamar Jackson, go back and give him retroactive MVPs for the past seven seasons.
posted by rcade at 10:06 AM on October 09, 2025