Play SportsFilter's NFL Pickem: There's just one day left before the start of the National Football League's 106th season, when the Micah Parson-less Dallas Cowboys go on the road to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Our pickem contest has also returned. I don't know about you, but I am in fact ready for some football.
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Falcons by 3
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Patriots by 3
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Commanders by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 17 (lock)
49ers by 3
Lions by 3
Rams by 7
Ravens by 3
Vikings by 7
Sad trombone for Dallas. I think Atlanta wins the NFC South this year and the road begins with a home victory over Tampa Bay. My other upsets are Detroit over Green Bay and Baltimore beating Buffalo at their crib. I'm going with Pittsburgh over the New York Jets but am not nearly as confident as everybody else seems to be. Indianapolis being favored over Miami is strange. What am I not seeing there?
posted by rcade at 11:27 AM on September 03, 2025
Indianapolis being favored over Miami is strange. What am I not seeing there?
An off-season of steadily building impatience with former wunderkind McDaniel and ongoing dislike for longtime brunt Grier.
Home game for the Colts with a new DC and what should be a decent D overall.
Zach Wilson might miss the walkthrough looking for maturity at Ike and Jonesy's.
posted by beaverboard at 12:18 PM on September 03, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Browns by 3
Colts by 3
Patriots by 6
Cardinals by 7
Jets by 3
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Titans by 7
Seahawks by 4
Lions by 9
Texans by 4
Bills by 7
Bears by 3
posted by rumple at 01:33 PM on September 03, 2025
posted by bender at 02:19 PM on September 03, 2025
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:42 PM on September 03, 2025
How the hell did I win this thing once? Generally, I am just the comic relief, careening into open doors and tripping down open elevator shafts.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:49 PM on September 03, 2025
posted by tommybiden at 05:33 PM on September 03, 2025
posted by jagsnumberone at 09:58 PM on September 03, 2025
GO LIONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 10:18 PM on September 03, 2025
Past Champions
2016-17: Ufez Jones
2017-18: Tron7
2018-19: Tron7
2019-20: Tron7
2020-21: Truthhurts
2021-22: Tahoemoj
2022-23: Truthhurts
2023-24: Truthhurts
2024-25: Ic23b
Use this link to make your picks.
posted by rcade at 11:12 AM on September 03, 2025