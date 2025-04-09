September 03, 2025

Play SportsFilter's NFL Pickem: There's just one day left before the start of the National Football League's 106th season, when the Micah Parson-less Dallas Cowboys go on the road to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Our pickem contest has also returned. I don't know about you, but I am in fact ready for some football.

posted by rcade to football at 11:10 AM - 10 comments