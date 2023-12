December 28, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 17: Chief Concerns Edition: Week 17 of the NFL begins tonight with Joe Flacco's Cleveland Browns against Trevor Siemian's New York Jets. Our pickem has begun to look like a coronation, with Truthhurts leading by 126 points and just two weeks remaining. The rest of us are now in damn-the-torpedos, lock-em-all territory. Make your picks and go Joe!

posted by rcade to football at 10:28 AM - 15 comments