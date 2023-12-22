NFL Pickem Week 16: You Never Should Have Cut Me Edition: The NFL returns tonight when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams. Truthhurts has a 96-point lead in the pickem with just three weeks left in the regular season. Tron7 makes up some ground with an 103 point week. Make your picks.
My picks:
Rams by 7
Bengals by 3
Bills by 14 (lock)
Colts by 3
Seahawks by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 3
Jaguars by 3
Bears by 7
Cowboys by 3
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
The Ravens are a good test of whether San Francisco is going to steamroll everybody in the playoffs.
posted by rcade at 08:44 AM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Bills by 21 (lock)
Falcons by 5
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 5
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 5
Buccaneers by 5
Bears by 5
Cowboys by 5
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Eagles by 21 (lock)
49ers by 5
posted by tommybiden at 11:06 AM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 5 (lock)
Lions by 5 (lock)
Jets by 5 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Browns by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Bears by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 5 (lock)
Broncos by 8 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
49ers by 7 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 11:08 AM on December 21, 2023
rcade, should I not have opportunity to get early (Thurs. Sat.) game picks in next week,
Browns by 10
Cowboys by 7
posted by tommybiden at 11:12 AM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Colts by 9 (lock)
Titans by 3 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Jets by 4 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Browns by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 9 (lock)
Bears by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 8 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 23 (lock)
49ers by 4 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:53 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Bills by 14 (lock)
Colts by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Browns by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Bears by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 9 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Ravens by 6 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 01:26 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 7
Bengals by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Seahawks by 3
Lions by 6
Jets by 3
Packers by 7
Browns by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 7
Dolphins by 7
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
49ers by 3
posted by truthhurts at 01:36 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 8 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Bills by 28 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Titans by 3
Lions by 6 (lock)
Jets by 3
Packers by 6
Browns by 4
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Bears by 6
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 4
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Eagles by 13 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!!!
posted by ic23b at 01:38 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Rams by 6
Bengals by 6
Bills by 13 (lock)
Colts by 3
Seahawks by 6
Lions by 3
Jets by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Browns by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 6
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 17 (lock)
49ers by 8 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 06:12 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Saints by 7
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Bills by 3
Colts by 7 (lock)
Titans by 2
Lions by 10 (lock)
Jets by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Bears by 3
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 2
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
49ers by 3
posted by bender at 06:18 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Saints by 3
Bengals by 4
Bills by 11 (lock)
Colts by 5
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Lions by 7
Jets by 2
Packers by 10 (lock)
Browns by 4 (lock)
Jaguars by 11 (lock)
Bears by 7
Dolphins by 8
Broncos by 9
Chiefs by 6
Giants by 2
49ers by 3
Proud to be in before the start of the first game
posted by werty at 08:00 PM on December 21, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Bills by 10
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Jets by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Broncos by 6
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
posted by rumple at 08:22 PM on December 21, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:39 AM on December 21, 2023