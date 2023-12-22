December 21, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 16: You Never Should Have Cut Me Edition: The NFL returns tonight when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams. Truthhurts has a 96-point lead in the pickem with just three weeks left in the regular season. Tron7 makes up some ground with an 103 point week. Make your picks.

posted by rcade at 08:39 AM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 7
Bengals by 3
Bills by 14 (lock)
Colts by 3
Seahawks by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 3
Jaguars by 3
Bears by 7
Cowboys by 3
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)

The Ravens are a good test of whether San Francisco is going to steamroll everybody in the playoffs.

posted by rcade at 08:44 AM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Bills by 21 (lock)
Falcons by 5
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 5
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 5
Buccaneers by 5
Bears by 5
Cowboys by 5
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Eagles by 21 (lock)
49ers by 5

posted by tommybiden at 11:06 AM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 5 (lock)
Lions by 5 (lock)
Jets by 5 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Browns by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Bears by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 5 (lock)
Broncos by 8 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
49ers by 7 (lock)

posted by NoMich at 11:08 AM on December 21, 2023

rcade, should I not have opportunity to get early (Thurs. Sat.) game picks in next week,

Browns by 10

Cowboys by 7

posted by tommybiden at 11:12 AM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Colts by 9 (lock)
Titans by 3 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Jets by 4 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Browns by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 9 (lock)
Bears by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 8 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 23 (lock)
49ers by 4 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:53 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Bills by 14 (lock)
Colts by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Browns by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Bears by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 9 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Ravens by 6 (lock)

posted by tahoemoj at 01:26 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 7
Bengals by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Seahawks by 3
Lions by 6
Jets by 3
Packers by 7
Browns by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 7
Dolphins by 7
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
49ers by 3

posted by truthhurts at 01:36 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 8 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Bills by 28 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Titans by 3
Lions by 6 (lock)
Jets by 3
Packers by 6
Browns by 4
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Bears by 6
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 4
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Eagles by 13 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)

GO LIONS !!!!!!

posted by ic23b at 01:38 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Rams by 6
Bengals by 6
Bills by 13 (lock)
Colts by 3
Seahawks by 6
Lions by 3
Jets by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Browns by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 6
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 17 (lock)
49ers by 8 (lock)

posted by tron7 at 06:12 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Saints by 7
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Bills by 3
Colts by 7 (lock)
Titans by 2
Lions by 10 (lock)
Jets by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Bears by 3
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 2
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
49ers by 3

posted by bender at 06:18 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Saints by 3
Bengals by 4
Bills by 11 (lock)
Colts by 5
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Lions by 7
Jets by 2
Packers by 10 (lock)
Browns by 4 (lock)
Jaguars by 11 (lock)
Bears by 7
Dolphins by 8
Broncos by 9
Chiefs by 6
Giants by 2
49ers by 3

Proud to be in before the start of the first game

posted by werty at 08:00 PM on December 21, 2023

My picks:

Steelers by 7
Bills by 10
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Jets by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Broncos by 6
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 14 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)

posted by rumple at 08:22 PM on December 21, 2023

