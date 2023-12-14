NFL Pickem Week 15: Remember the Titans Edition: There's a Thursday night game and three Saturday games on the week 15 NFL schedule, starting with a battle of the backups in Las Vegas when the Raiders host the Chargers. Make it seven weeks in a row for Truthhurts atop the pickem and they also won the week. The rest of us are getting into need-a-Christmas-miracle territory.
My picks:
Raiders by 6
posted by truthhurts at 11:53 PM on December 13, 2023
My picks:
Raiders by 3
Vikings by 3
Steelers by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Browns by 13 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Packers by 6
Texans by 3
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Saints by 6
Rams by 3
49ers by 7
Bills by 3
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 7
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
posted by rumple at 12:09 AM on December 14, 2023
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 11:28 PM on December 13, 2023