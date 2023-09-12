NFL Pickem Week 14: Jinxed the Jaguars Edition: Thursday Night Football begins week 14 tonight with an over/under of 30 points in the Patriots/Steelers game, which is the lowest in 17 years. Don't blame the weather. Blame the quarterbacks. Our pickem is led by Truthhurts for the sixth straight week. After Monday night left broken Jaguars in its wake I could go another 12 years before Jacksonville gets one again.
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 3 (lock)
Colts by 3
Browns by 7
Saints by 7 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 7
49ers by 14 (lock)
Bills by 3
Broncos by 3
Cowboys by 3
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
The Lions are only a three-point favorite over the Bears. Is there something I'm missing?
posted by rcade at 12:45 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 13 (lock)
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Lions by 9
Bengals by 8
Browns by 3
Saints by 13 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Eagles by 7
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Giants by 3
posted by rumple at 12:49 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 3 (lock)
Falcons by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Jaguars by 4 (lock)
Saints by 6 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Raiders by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Chargers by 4
Eagles by 7
Dolphins by 16 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:15 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 7
posted by NoMich at 01:19 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Lions by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Jaguars by 3
Saints by 7 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 6 (lock)
Vikings by 4
49ers by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Chargers by 3
Cowboys by 3
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Packers by 11 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 02:38 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 12 (lock)
Colts by 4
Browns by 2
Saints by 7 (lock)
Texans by 3
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 2
49ers by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 5
Chargers by 3
Cowboys by 3
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Packers by 2
posted by bender at 03:00 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 03:57 PM on December 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Steelers by 12 (lock)
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Lions by 8 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Browns by 9 (lock)
Saints by 16 (lock)
Texans by 16 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 8 (lock)
49ers by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Broncos by 6 (lock)
Cowboys by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 16 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 04:04 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Falcons by 3
Lions by 7
Bengals by 3
Browns by 3
Saints by 6
Texans by 5
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 3
49ers by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Chargers by 3
Cowboys by 3
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Packers by 7
posted by truthhurts at 04:32 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Lions by 6 (lock)
Colts by 4
Browns by 6
Saints by 10 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Vikings by 14 (lock)
49ers by 20 (lock)
Bills by 3
Broncos by 6
Eagles by 3
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 06:29 PM on December 07, 2023
Revised picks:
Buccaneers by 7
Lions by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 2
Browns by 3
Saints by 10 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 6
49ers by 14 (lock)
Bills by 3
Chargers by 6
Eagles by 6
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 06:32 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks are all in and saved, but not showing up here. Anyhoo--Pittsburgh by 3 tonight.
posted by tahoemoj at 07:00 PM on December 07, 2023
I think your picks showed up in the Deion Sanders thread. WHERE IT BELONGS!!!!1!!!~
posted by NoMich at 07:40 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Buccaneers by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 4
Jaguars by 3
Saints by 8 (lock)
Texans by 7
Ravens by 8 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 10
Broncos by 6
Eagles by 2
Dolphins by 9 (lock)
Packers by 6
posted by werty at 08:03 PM on December 07, 2023
My picks:
Falcons by 6
Lions by 9 (lock)
Colts by 5
Jaguars by 8 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Texans by 2 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 6 (lock)
49ers by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Broncos by 2
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Dolphins by 9 (lock)
Packers by 15 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 07:13 AM on December 08, 2023
Current Standings
