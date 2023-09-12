December 07, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 14: Jinxed the Jaguars Edition: Thursday Night Football begins week 14 tonight with an over/under of 30 points in the Patriots/Steelers game, which is the lowest in 17 years. Don't blame the weather. Blame the quarterbacks. Our pickem is led by Truthhurts for the sixth straight week. After Monday night left broken Jaguars in its wake I could go another 12 years before Jacksonville gets one again.

posted by rcade to football at 12:37 PM - 16 comments