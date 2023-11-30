November 29, 2023

NFL Pickem Week 13: Duuuuuuuval Edition: Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Seattle Seahawks go to Dallas to face a Cowboys team that is annihilating opponents at home. In the pickem Truthhurts has opened up a 69-point lead with a solid score of 92 this week. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 119, helped by locking the Jacksonville Jaguars. Make your picks and clear your calendars on Monday night. The Jags are making their first appearance on Monday Night Football in 12 years.

posted by rcade to football at 09:52 PM - 6 comments