NFL Pickem Week 13: Duuuuuuuval Edition: Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Seattle Seahawks go to Dallas to face a Cowboys team that is annihilating opponents at home. In the pickem Truthhurts has opened up a 69-point lead with a solid score of 92 this week. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 119, helped by locking the Jacksonville Jaguars. Make your picks and clear your calendars on Monday night. The Jags are making their first appearance on Monday Night Football in 12 years.
My picks:
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Titans by 3
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Steelers by 7
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Texans by 3
Rams by 7
Eagles by 3
Chiefs by 7
Jaguars by 14 (lock)
I can't bring myself to lock Kansas City over Green Bay. The Chiefs don't look like the Chiefs to me this season despite their 8-3 record.
posted by rcade at 09:59 PM on November 29, 2023
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Titans by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Lions by 7
Falcons by 6
Steelers by 13 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Texans by 14 (lock)
Rams by 3
Eagles by 7
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 13 (lock)
posted by rumple at 10:34 PM on November 29, 2023
My picks:
Cowboys by 17 (lock)
Colts by 3
Chargers by 6 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Steelers by 6
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Rams by 6
49ers by 4
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 10:47 PM on November 29, 2023
My picks:
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Colts by 4
Chargers by 3
Lions by 6
Jets by 3
Steelers by 3
Buccaneers by 5
Dolphins by 10
Texans by 3
Rams by 3
49ers by 6
Chiefs by 7
Jaguars by 13 (lock)
Duuuuuuvvvvaaaalllll!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LOL. Not many lock type games this week. Except for Monday Night, that is (and just to be clear the Bengals are my second favorite team as I grew up as a Bengal fan--grew up about 45 minutes north of Cincy, and still root for them, except when playing the Jaguars)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:51 PM on November 29, 2023
My picks:
Cowboys by 8
Titans by 5
Patriots by 2
Saints by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Steelers by 12 (lock)
Buccaneers by 21 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Texans by 17 (lock)
Browns by 3
Eagles by 5
Chiefs by 7
Jaguars by 12 (lock)
posted by bender at 12:27 AM on November 30, 2023
