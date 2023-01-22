NFL Playoff Pickem Week 2: Divisional Round: The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern when the Jaguars travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. It might be loud. After one week, Tron7 leads the NFL Playoff Pickem with 71 points, followed by Cixelsyd at 61 and Gridironarizona at 51. Make your picks.
My picks:
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 4
Bengals by 3
49ers by 9 (lock)
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: McCaffrey (SF)
Receiver: Diggs (Buf)
Player with interception: Gipson Sr (SF)
posted by cixelsyd at 08:56 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Jaguars by 6
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Bills by 7
49ers by 9
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Diggs
Player with interception: Marlowe
posted by tommybiden at 08:59 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 4 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Evan Engram
Player with interception: Jessie Bates
posted by Goyoucolts at 09:09 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Singletary (Bills)
Receiver: Kelce (KC)
Player with interception: Kearse (Dallas)
posted by rumple at 09:30 PM on January 20, 2023
Hey rcade, it looks like the individual stat winners aren't tallying properly; everyone shows the winning choices and not their own picks/points from last week.
posted by werty at 10:33 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 18 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Bills by 3
49ers by 10
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
Receiver: DEEBO SAMUEL
Player with interception: DEAN MARLOWE
posted by ic23b at 11:10 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 3
49ers by 7 (lock)
Passer: Trevor Lawrence
Rusher: ETN (Etienne)
Receiver: Kelce
Player with interception: Bates (Cincinnati)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:19 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Bills by 9
49ers by 8
posted by Howard_T at 11:33 PM on January 20, 2023
Revised picks:
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Pollard
Receiver: Smith-Schuster
Player with interception: Poyer
posted by Howard_T at 11:52 PM on January 20, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 5
Eagles by 5
Bills by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Travis Etienne
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson
posted by gridironarizona at 02:02 AM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Bengals by 5
49ers by 5 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: C. McCaffrey (SF)
Receiver: T. Kelce (KC)
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (PHI)
posted by NoMich at 09:38 AM on January 21, 2023
And my picks for this week aren't showing up in this thread. If you unstick something, my picks may show up twice
posted by NoMich at 09:39 AM on January 21, 2023
I think I fixed all the things I broke last night. The scores were always accurate. I just botched the presentation.
posted by rcade at 10:33 AM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Ceedee Lamb
Player with interception: Gardner-Johnson
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:11 AM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Giants by 3
Bills by 7
49ers by 7 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with interception: Connor Bell
posted by bender at 12:17 PM on January 21, 2023
Revised picks:
Player with interception: Vonn Bell
Damn autocorrect
posted by bender at 12:18 PM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
49ers by 3
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Mcaffrey
Receiver: Chase
Player with interception: Bates III
posted by tahoemoj at 12:38 PM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Giants by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 1
49ers by 4
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Kelce
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson
posted by werty at 01:38 PM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Chiefs by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Bills by 3
49ers by 8
Passer: Trevor Lawrence
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with interception: Jordan Poyer
Just in time!
posted by wfrazerjr at 04:23 PM on January 21, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bills by 6
49ers by 11 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 05:01 PM on January 21, 2023
Revised picks:
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
posted by rcade at 06:24 PM on January 22, 2023
Current Standings
Props
Passer: Josh Allen, 352 yards
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey, 119 yards
Receiver: D.K. Metcalf, 136 yards
Interception: Asante Samuel Jr. (3), Drue Tranquill, Deommodore Lenoir, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, Dean Marlowe, Kaiir Elam, Akeem Davis, Jayron Kearse
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-playoff-pickem
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bills by 3
Cowboys by 3
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Stefon Diggs
Player with interception: Trevon Diggs
The road to the Super Bowl does not go through Atlanta.
posted by rcade at 08:42 PM on January 20, 2023