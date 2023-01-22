January 20, 2023

NFL Playoff Pickem Week 2: Divisional Round: The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern when the Jaguars travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs. It might be loud. After one week, Tron7 leads the NFL Playoff Pickem with 71 points, followed by Cixelsyd at 61 and Gridironarizona at 51. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:46 PM - 22 comments