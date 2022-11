November 15, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 11: Jeff Sunday Edition: The Titans visit the Packers Thursday to open week 11 of the NFL season. In our contest, the top three remain Truthhurts, myself and Tommybiden. Howard_T wins the week with 67. The_Black_Hand tries the lock 'em all strategy again to different results. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:34 PM - 10 comments