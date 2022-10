October 27, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 8: Retirement Looking Pretty Good Edition: Week 8 of the NFL begins tonight when the Baltimore Ravens visit the flailing Tom Brady Buccaneers. Truthhurts remains atop the pickem with Bender rising to second by winning the week and Cixelsyd dropping to third. Make your picks and never choose the Bucs in your survivor pool.

posted by rcade to football at 08:53 AM - 16 comments