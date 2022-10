October 20, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 7: Drag Russell Wilson Edition: It's already week 7 in the NFL. The Amazon run of meh games continues tonight when the Saints visit the Cardinals. The top three in our pickem remains the same: Truthhurts, Cixelsyd, Goyoucolts. Ufez Jones wins the week with 62, scoring 46 of those points in the final five games. Make your picks and if you run into Russell Wilson, tell him to just be a human willya.

posted by rcade to football at 10:42 AM - 20 comments