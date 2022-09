September 28, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 4: Fly Eagles Fly Edition: Week 4 of the NFL begins Thursday night when the surging Dolphins visit the struggling Bengals. Tron7 is the new leader of our pickem with Goyoucolts 3 behind. I fall to third due to my pick against the Jaguars. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 01:41 PM - 15 comments