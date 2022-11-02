February 11, 2022

NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl 0x38 Edition: The Cincinnati Bengals host the visiting Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 0x38 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. After three rounds of our pickem, Ic23b takes the lead at 108 over Tahoemoj at 101 and your correspondent at 85. Pick the game winner, the score, seven props and a tiebreaker. And tell us what you'll be eating and drinking during the game.
Revised picks:
Rams by 2 (lock)
posted by rcade at 08:23 PM on February 10, 2022
My picks:
Rams by 6 (lock)
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Cam Akers
Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Player with interception: Jalen Ramsey
Player with sack: Aaron Donald
Player with first turnover: Joe Burrow
Super Bowl MVP: Matthew Stafford
Tiebreaker: Rams 34---Bengals 28
GO STAFFORD !!!!!! Don't know what I'll be eating or drinking, driving to my Son's house....Total score 34+28=62
posted by ic23b at 09:04 PM on February 10, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 12 (lock)
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: J. Mixon (CIN)
Receiver: C. Kupp (LAR)
Player with interception: M. Hilton (CIN)
Player with sack: T. Hendrickson (CIN)
Player with first turnover: M. Stafford (LAR)
Super Bowl MVP: J. Mixon (CIN)
Tiebreaker: 62
posted by NoMich at 09:11 PM on February 10, 2022
I'm drinking IPAs from Stone and Cigar City.
posted by rcade at 09:21 PM on February 10, 2022
Cigar City makes a fine brew. /sigh Haven't had a beer since mid-November
posted by NoMich at 09:29 PM on February 10, 2022
I haven't had a beer since March, NoMich. I'll be drinking decaf herbal tea.
Thank dog Illinois is a stone's throw away.
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:36 PM on February 10, 2022
I'm having Molly and Janet over for some Skyline chili three way.
Primary beverage will be West Side Triple IPA. Soda water on the side.
Surfaces will be periodically disinfected according to CDC guidelines.
Bengals by 4.
Eli Apple will make Rhule a fool.
Jalen Ramsey will out-tantrum the Honey Badger.
posted by beaverboard at 11:18 PM on February 10, 2022
Thank dog Illinois is a stone's throw away.
Why so thankful for that? btw, I used to live in a Schnucks area
posted by NoMich at 08:38 AM on February 11, 2022
My picks:
Rams by 9
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Kupp
Player with interception: Bell (Cin)
Player with sack: Donald (Rams)
Player with first turnover: Burrow
Super Bowl MVP: Kupp
Tiebreaker: 49
posted by cixelsyd at 09:30 AM on February 11, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Chase
Player with sack: Donald
Player with first turnover: Stafford
Super Bowl MVP: Burrows
Tiebreaker: 54
posted by tommybiden at 11:07 AM on February 11, 2022
Why so thankful for that?
Legal Rec. Unsurprisingly a bunch of dispensaries popped open just on the other side of the Mississippi when that kicked in a couple of years ago. MO has had medical for a little over a year, but the rollout (and resulting product) has been less than stellar, so most folks I know with the means still head across the bridge.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:23 PM on February 11, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Kupp
Player with interception: L. Wilson (Cin.)
Player with sack: A. Donald
Player with first turnover: Stafford
Super Bowl MVP: J. Burrow
Tiebreaker: 59
Made Cincinnati chili for the wild card, wings for the divisional, and ribs for the AFC championship. Making all three, plus homemade pizza for the Super Bowl party at chez Moj. After work tonight I'm going to grab a few growlers from Reno's finest breweries--Alibi Aleworks, Imbib, and Great Basin Brewing.
I feel like I can't lose this weekend. Bengals win? Hell yes! Rams win? Mild disappointment, but the Bengals are an ascendant team playing with house money this season. And Whitworth gets a ring. Who Dey!?
posted by tahoemoj at 01:14 PM on February 11, 2022
A local sportsradio host was raving about Skyline Chili the other day while interviewing a guest from Cincinnati. I see there are some in Tampa. Worth the trip?
posted by rcade at 01:31 PM on February 11, 2022
Legal Rec.
Ah, there ye be. When we were in DC a few months ago, the the old lady hit a dispensary place. The shed out back smells like an unhappy family of skunks. I'm waiting for the kid to ask me to clean up the dog poop from the back yard because it stinks so badly out there
posted by NoMich at 01:55 PM on February 11, 2022
Ic23b locked both games precisely and was one prop from a perfect score. That underachiever Patrick Mahomes let him down as a passer.
posted by rcade at 02:38 PM on February 11, 2022
Ic23b locked both games precisely and was one prop from a perfect score. That underachiever Patrick Mahomes let him down as a passer
My fault for not picking my main man ex-Lion QB Matthew Stafford. GO STAFFORD !!!!
posted by ic23b at 03:20 PM on February 11, 2022
Worth the trip?
You know, I love me some Skyline cheese coneys and 4-ways (onion), but I don't feel compelled to recommend you travel with it as your destination. Maybe just make it a point to hit one up next time you're in the neighborhood.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:13 PM on February 11, 2022
I used to be in Tampa at least once a month when my son attended USF, but these days I only get as far as Gainesville or Orlando.
posted by rcade at 05:20 PM on February 11, 2022
I was going to suggest to just make a day of it, but I guess at about 3 hours each way, that's a bit much. This is a good excuse to catch a Rays game over the summer and hit the chili joint while there. Boom! Done! Duval that shit, homey!
posted by NoMich at 06:08 PM on February 11, 2022
If you get to Tampa, the chili will be a diversionary enticement. The main event will be the smoked mullet.
There are numerous smoked fish joints in the area. There must be some Bucs fans on here that will direct you to the right place.
I know a smoked fish fanatic who travels a lot - he gets himself over to Ted Peters in St. Pete as often as possible.
posted by beaverboard at 07:35 PM on February 11, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-playoff-pickem
Last round's props:
Passer: Matthew Stafford, 337 yards (rumple)
Rusher: Joe Mixon, 88 yards (ic23b, jagsnumberone, tahoemoj, The_Black_Hand, rumple, Ufez Jones)
Receiver: Cooper Kupp, 142 yards (ic23b, jagsnumberone, rcade, The_Black_Hand)
Sacker: Nick Bosa, 1.5 (bender, cixelsyd, Goyoucolts, ic23b, rumple); Sam Hubbard 2; B.J. Hill, 0.5, Trey Hendrickson, Melvin Ingram III, Samson Ebukam
My picks:
Rams by 2
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Player with interception: Nick Scott
Player with sack: Sam Hubbard
Player with first turnover: Cam Akers
Super Bowl MVP: Matthew Stafford
Tiebreaker: 50
I have 0-0 in a pool so I'm hoping for a blizzard.
posted by rcade at 08:23 PM on February 10, 2022