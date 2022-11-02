February 11, 2022

NFL Playoff Pickem: Super Bowl 0x38 Edition: The Cincinnati Bengals host the visiting Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 0x38 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night. After three rounds of our pickem, Ic23b takes the lead at 108 over Tahoemoj at 101 and your correspondent at 85. Pick the game winner, the score, seven props and a tiebreaker. And tell us what you'll be eating and drinking during the game.

posted by rcade to football at 12:00 AM - 28 comments