December 09, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 14: Franco Harris Edition: The fourteenth week of the NFL season begins tonight with a rematch of Super Bowl IX. The Vikings will be looking to avenge that 16-6 loss to Pittsburgh in blustery Tulane Stadium. In our contest, ic23b climbs into first place over tahoemoj, who falls to third with tommybiden jumping to second. Rumple wins the week with 99, hitting an exact lock in the Chiefs-Broncos and four other locks besides. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:13 AM - 2 comments