NFL Pickem Week 14: Franco Harris Edition: The fourteenth week of the NFL season begins tonight with a rematch of Super Bowl IX. The Vikings will be looking to avenge that 16-6 loss to Pittsburgh in blustery Tulane Stadium. In our contest, ic23b climbs into first place over tahoemoj, who falls to third with tommybiden jumping to second. Rumple wins the week with 99, hitting an exact lock in the Chiefs-Broncos and four other locks besides. Make your picks.
My picks:
Vikings by 5
Browns by 3
Titans by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Saints by 10
Cowboys by 7
Panthers by 3
Seahawks by 7
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Packers by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
posted by truthhurts at 09:50 AM on December 09, 2021
Current Standings
Correct link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
Apologies for the confusion last week. I entered several players' picks manually from comments here and email. If I missed your picks let me know.
My picks:
Vikings by 3
Browns by 3
Titans by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Jets by 3
Cowboys by 7
Falcons by 4
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
49ers by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Packers by 14 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
posted by rcade at 09:13 AM on December 09, 2021