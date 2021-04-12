December 02, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 13: Jacksonville vs. Jalen Edition: The luckiest week of the NFL season starts tonight with a pretty nice matchup as Dallas plays New Orleans. Our contest leader tahoemoj has only a 5-point lead after ic23b scored 51 more points in week 12. The week's winner is rumple with 66. Make your picks. You know Jalen will.

posted by rcade to football at 02:40 PM - 22 comments