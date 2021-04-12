NFL Pickem Week 13: Jacksonville vs. Jalen Edition: The luckiest week of the NFL season starts tonight with a pretty nice matchup as Dallas plays New Orleans. Our contest leader tahoemoj has only a 5-point lead after ic23b scored 51 more points in week 12. The week's winner is rumple with 66. Make your picks. You know Jalen will.
My picks:
Cowboys by 7
Buccaneers by 23 (lock)
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Eagles by 3
Colts by 17 (lock)
Washington by 3
Rams by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 3
49ers by 7
Chiefs by 3
Bills by 8
I am bypassing the Jaguars game and sending all my hopes north to Buffalo for their victory. It's too soon to have to endure New England atop the AFC East.
posted by rcade at 02:45 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 4
Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Cardinals by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 7
Vikings by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Jets by 4
Colts by 9
Raiders by 7
Rams by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 7
49ers by 4
Chiefs by 9
Patriots by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 02:51 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by (lock)
Buccaneers by (lock)
Cardinals by (lock)
Bengals by (lock)
Vikings by (lock)
Dolphins by
Eagles by
Colts by (lock)
Raiders by
Rams by (lock)
Ravens by
49ers by (lock)
Chiefs by (lock)
Bills by
posted by moder8 at 02:54 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 7
Buccaneers by 20 (lock)
Cardinals by 7
Bengals by 3
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 5
Eagles by 7
Colts by 17 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Rams by 20 (lock)
Ravens by 5
49ers by 4
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Bills by 3
posted by truthhurts at 02:58 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 6 (lock)
Buccaneers by 20 (lock)
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Colts by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Rams by 17 (lock)
Ravens by 6
49ers by 6
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Bills by 3
posted by tron7 at 03:02 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 7
Buccaneers by 9
Cardinals by 6
Bengals by 8
Vikings by 8
Dolphins by 5
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Colts by 12 (lock)
Raiders by 6
Rams by 16 (lock)
Ravens by 8
49ers by 7
Chiefs by 5
Bills by 5
posted by NoMich at 03:40 PM on December 02, 2021
For some reason it's not letting me log into the link with my log in and password. I'll try again tomorrow. But my pick for tonight is Dallas by 10 and Lock.
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:06 PM on December 02, 2021
Same here, jags. Cowboys by 17 in a lock.
and I'd like to point out in re the standings that THERE IT IS. The regression to the mean that we all knew was coming, but most of us thought would arrive six or seven weeks ago.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:18 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 13
Buccaneers by 27 (lock)
Cardinals by 17 (lock)
Bengals by 10
Vikings by 6
Dolphins by 14
Eagles by 3
Colts by 17 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Rams by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 7
49ers by 10
Chiefs by 13
Bills by 3
posted by ic23b at 04:24 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:00 PM on December 02, 2021
I'm not sure why I can't get to the picks page right now, but in the event that I am unable to before tonight's game starts, my pick for tonight is
Saints by 3
posted by bender at 06:19 PM on December 02, 2021
Dallas by 11
posted by rumple at 06:26 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 11 (lock)
Falcons by 20 (lock)
Cardinals by 9
Bengals by 4
Vikings by 9
Dolphins by 5
Eagles by 9
Colts by 19
Raiders by 9
Rams by 25
Ravens by 8
49ers by 4
Chiefs by 9
Bills by 6
posted by tommybiden at 07:34 PM on December 02, 2021
My picks:
Cowboys by 11 (lock)
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 5
Bengals by 4
Vikings by 6
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Jets by 3
Colts by 15 (lock)
Raiders by 10 (lock)
Rams by 12 (lock)
Steelers by 7
Seahawks by 5
Chiefs by 8
Bills by 10 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 08:20 PM on December 02, 2021
I love the way Aaron Rodgers spun Jalen Ramsey around and out of control when he ran the ball inside the pylon for a score. Jalen went out of bounds and out of view but it looked like he was on the verge of leg whipping himself.
Somebody's got to do the humbling. It might as well be the MVP, Covid toe and all.
posted by beaverboard at 09:39 PM on December 02, 2021
Revised picks:Buccaneers by 20 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 08:23 AM on December 03, 2021
rcade, did you by chance recently update some script on the pick'em? I don't know about the 3 or 4 others who were locked out yesterday, but I still can't get in. Might be a function of my firm's security protocols, too.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:28 PM on December 03, 2021
I also still can't get in to make picks. I also tried Firefox, in case Chrome was the problem, but no dice.
posted by bender at 01:43 PM on December 03, 2021
I haven't changed the code. I think the database is running slow at times. I need to take a look at that.
posted by rcade at 05:22 PM on December 03, 2021
Well, I guess we'll do this the old fashioned way. If I can log on before Sunday, I'll get these picks into the automatic system:
Dolphins by 6
Colts by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Eagles by 4
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Rams by 6
WFT by 7
Ravens by 10
49ers by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Pats by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 05:50 PM on December 03, 2021
Contest Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/dev/game-results.php/nfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 02:41 PM on December 02, 2021