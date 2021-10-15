October 14, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 6: Chucky Got Chucked Edition: Week 6 of the NFL season begins tonight when the Tampa Bay Bradys visit the Philadelphia Hurts. The contest continues to be led by tahoemoj with the ineffable rcade 22 back. The week is won with a staggering 125 by ic23b, who hit seven locks and had two within the spread and another exact. Whoa! Make your picks and never say anything in email you're not willing to see on the front page of the Washington Post.

posted by rcade to football at 10:43 AM - 17 comments