NFL Pickem Week 6: Chucky Got Chucked Edition: Week 6 of the NFL season begins tonight when the Tampa Bay Bradys visit the Philadelphia Hurts. The contest continues to be led by tahoemoj with the ineffable rcade 22 back. The week is won with a staggering 125 by ic23b, who hit seven locks and had two within the spread and another exact. Whoa! Make your picks and never say anything in email you're not willing to see on the front page of the Washington Post.
My picks:
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Packers by 7
Bengals by 3
Colts by 6
Rams by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Panthers by 3
Ravens by 3
Cardinals by 7
Broncos by 3
Cowboys by 3
Steelers by 3
Bills by 7
Seattle opened as favorites on the road but the line's now Pittsburgh by 5. The bookmakers were slow to get the news that Geno Smith is starting for the Seahawks.
posted by rcade at 10:51 AM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7
Dolphins by 5
Packers by 7
Bengals by 7
Colts by 7
Rams by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Panthers by 5
Ravens by 5
Browns by 5
Broncos by 5
Cowboys by 5
Steelers by 4
Bills by 7
posted by NoMich at 11:03 AM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Packers by 10
Bengals by 3
Colts by 13
Rams by 21 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Panthers by 6
Chargers by 4
Cardinals by 10
Broncos by 14
Patriots by 3
Steelers by 3
Bills by 17
posted by ic23b at 11:35 AM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Packers by 7
Bengals by 9 (lock)
Colts by 7
Rams by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Chargers by 7
Cardinals by 7
Raiders by 3
Cowboys by 7
Bills by 14 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:49 AM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 16 (lock)
Dolphins by 10
Packers by 11 (lock)
Bengals by 7
Colts by 6
Rams by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Panthers by 4
Chargers by 7
Cardinals by 4
Raiders by 7
Cowboys by 9
Steelers by 9
Bills by 9
posted by tommybiden at 12:26 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Bears by 7
Bengals by 12 (lock)
Colts by 16 (lock)
Giants by 6
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Panthers by 9
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
Raiders by 6
Patriots by 3
Steelers by 10
Bills by 16 (lock)
posted by Howard_T at 12:43 PM on October 14, 2021
If the NFL really wants to expand their market abroad, they may want to consider offering a game over there that is more appealing to watch than a colonoscopy video. Just a thought.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:47 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Bears by 4
Bengals by 11 (lock)
Colts by 6
Rams by 21 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Ravens by 3
Browns by 4
Raiders by 7
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Bills by 8 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:28 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Packers by 4 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Colts by 8 (lock)
Rams by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Chargers by 3
Cardinals by 4
Broncos by 7
Patriots by 5
Steelers by 4
Bills by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:42 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 10
Dolphins by 3
Packers by 7
Bengals by 7
Colts by 17 (lock)
Rams by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Panthers by 3
Ravens by 3
Browns by 4
Broncos by 7
Cowboys by 7
Steelers by 6
Bills by 7
posted by truthhurts at 03:07 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Eagles by 2
Dolphins by 4
Packers by
Bengals by
Colts by (lock)
Rams by 28 (lock)
Chiefs by (lock)
Vikings by
Chargers by
Browns by
Broncos by
Cowboys by
Steelers by
Bills by (lock)
posted by moder8 at 03:39 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Bears by 6
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Colts by 3
Rams by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Panthers by 6
Ravens by 7
Browns by 3
Broncos by 7
Patriots by 6
Steelers by 4
Bills by 11 (lock)
Thanks for looking into the scoring, rcade. I'm taking the Jags in your honour :)
posted by rumple at 03:40 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 12
posted by tahoemoj at 03:41 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Packers by 6
Bengals by 3
Colts by 8 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Ravens by 3
Browns by 3
Broncos by 8
Cowboys by 6
Steelers by 6
Bills by 10 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 04:54 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 21
Dolphins by 14
Packers by 7
Bengals by 7
Texans by 10
Rams by 3
Chiefs by 6
Panthers by 7
Chargers by 10
Browns by 5
Raiders by 3
Patriots by 7
Seahawks by 14
Titans by 10
posted by Boaz at 06:08 PM on October 14, 2021
My picks:
Eagles by 3
Dolphins by 4
Packers by 12 (lock)
Bengals by 5
Colts by 8 (lock)
Rams by 6
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 5
Ravens by 12 (lock)
Cardinals by 2
Broncos by 10
Patriots by 3
Steelers by 3
Titans by 7
posted by bender at 07:00 PM on October 14, 2021
Current Standings
I still need to doublecheck the week by week scores to make sure the total scores are correct. Rumple's scorekeeping went wonky in recent weeks.
Don't forget that the Jags/Dolphins game starts at 9:30 a.m. because it's in London.
posted by rcade at 10:45 AM on October 14, 2021