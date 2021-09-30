September 29, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 4: 66 Yard Edition: The Jacksonville Jaguars return to primetime Thursday night to play the Cincinnati Bengals and open the fourth week of the NFL season. Tahoemoj continues to lead in our pickem contest with Rcade 18 points back. Moder8 wins the week with 101, hitting 8-of-8 locks. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:05 PM - 20 comments