NFL Pickem Week 4: 66 Yard Edition: The Jacksonville Jaguars return to primetime Thursday night to play the Cincinnati Bengals and open the fourth week of the NFL season. Tahoemoj continues to lead in our pickem contest with Rcade 18 points back. Moder8 wins the week with 101, hitting 8-of-8 locks. Make your picks.
Click this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
Lots of blown locks on the Chiefs. The two players picking the Jaguars were looking like geniuses after Jamal Agnew's 106-yard missed field goal return and a third quarter James Robinson touchdown put Jacksonville up 19-10. Then reality intruded.
posted by rcade at 08:05 PM on September 29, 2021
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Falcons by 8
Bills by 21 (lock)
Bears by 3
Cowboys by 6
Dolphins by 3
Vikings by 3
Saints by 14 (lock)
Titans by 7
Chiefs by 6
Rams by 3
49ers by 3
Ravens by 3
Packers by 7
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Josh Gordon is on a roster again. Can Justin Blackman be far behind?
posted by rcade at 08:11 PM on September 29, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Bears by 3
Cowboys by 6
Dolphins by 3
Browns by 3
Saints by 14 (lock)
Titans by 7
Chiefs by 9
Rams by 5
49ers by 4
Ravens by 3
Packers by 6
Buccaneers by 7
Chargers by 3
posted by truthhurts at 08:16 PM on September 29, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 7
Washington by 5
Bills by 18 (lock)
Bears by 6
Cowboys by 5
Dolphins by 4
Browns by 4
Saints by 10 (lock)
Titans by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Rams by 7
49ers by 7
Broncos by 5
Packers by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Chargers by 7
posted by NoMich at 09:29 PM on September 29, 2021
Gus Johnson's call of Jamal Agnew's return even exceeded his cardiovascular moment with the missed field goal last week. He keeps finding an extra gear.
I think we should beam Gus's game calls deep into space. If invading aliens on their way to conquer Earth heard them, they would turn back and return to their own galaxy.
Fleet leader: "Flagship to Zantak. We know nothing of their intelligence level, but we do know that earthlings now have an uncontrollable amount of mental energy."
Zantak: "How much energy?"
Fleet leader: "More than Charlton Heston".
posted by beaverboard at 11:12 PM on September 29, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 13 (lock)
posted by bender at 08:50 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bills by 14 (lock)
Bears by 7
Panthers by 3
Dolphins by 7
Browns by 9
Saints by 13 (lock)
Titans by 9 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Rams by 7
49ers by 7
Broncos by 3
Packers by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 10:16 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 12 (lock)
posted by beaverboard at 10:43 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Washington by 3
Bills by 14 (lock)
Bears by 3
Cowboys by 6
Dolphins by 3
Vikings by 3
Saints by 6
Titans by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Rams by 3
Seahawks by 3
Ravens by 3
Packers by 6
Buccaneers by 7
Raiders by 3
posted by tron7 at 11:04 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 6
Falcons by 3
Bills by 10
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 7
Colts by 3
Browns by 6
Saints by 17 (lock)
Titans by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Rams by 3
Seahawks by 3
Broncos by 7
Packers by 13
Buccaneers by 4
Chargers by 6
How will the ref's screw the Lions this week and what new record will be set at their expense after the ref's blow a call? GO STAFFORD !!!!
posted by ic23b at 11:08 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 7
Washington by 3
Bills by 7
Bears by 10
Cowboys by 3
Dolphins by 1
Browns by 10
Saints by 14
Titans by 16
Chiefs by 14
Rams by 7
Seahawks by 10
Ravens by 6
Packers by 7
Buccaneers by 10
Chargers by 14
posted by Boaz at 11:25 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 13
Falcons by 6
Bills by 18 (lock)
Bears by 9
Cowboys by 10
Colts by 7
Browns by 3
Saints by 9 (lock)
Titans by 11 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Rams by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
Ravens by 4
Steelers by 3
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 6
posted by Howard_T at 11:36 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Bills by 10 (lock)
Bears by 5
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Browns by 9
Saints by 17 (lock)
Jets by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Rams by 27 (lock)
49ers by 3 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Packers by 8 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 3
posted by moder8 at 11:54 AM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 3
Falcons by 7
Bills by 17 (lock)
Bears by 6
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Browns by 7
Saints by 10
Titans by 6
Chiefs by 9
Seahawks by 9
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Packers by 21 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Chargers by 7
posted by rumple at 01:59 PM on September 30, 2021
Question: I accidentally placed the wrong team as a "lock". How do I get back in to the selector to change the selection?
posted by moder8 at 03:39 PM on September 30, 2021
Revised picks:Cowboys by 7
posted by moder8 at 03:43 PM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 15 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Lions by 2
Cowboys by 4
Dolphins by 1
Browns by 4
Saints by 9
Titans by 5
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Rams by 8
49ers by 5
Ravens by 4
Packers by 7
Raiders by 3
posted by tommybiden at 05:17 PM on September 30, 2021
Question: I accidentally placed the wrong team as a "lock". How do I get back in to the selector to change the selection?
Looks like you found it.
The current NFL Pickem link is always here: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 05:35 PM on September 30, 2021
My picks:
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Bears by 7
Cowboys by 10
Dolphins by 3
Browns by 3
Saints by 9
Titans by 11 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Rams by 6
Seahawks by 3
Ravens by 8
Packers by 6
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:07 PM on September 30, 2021
I'm going to be on the road starting in a couple of hours. In case the pick 'em doesn't post before I take off--I'll take the Bengals by 13 in Thursday's game. WHO DEY!?!?
posted by tahoemoj at 01:53 PM on September 29, 2021