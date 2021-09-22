NFL Pickem Week 3: Cardiac Cardinals Edition: The third week of the No Taunting Football League begins Thursday when the Houston Texans host the Carolina Panthers. Tahoemoj continues to hold first place in our NFL Pickem with NoMich 20 points in arrears. Tron7 wins the week with 108, hitting locks on the Browns, Rams, 49ers and Bucs. Nobody picked the Panthers over the Saints. Make your selections.
Well gosh dang it, if only the Packers had weasled just a single point more, I would've had a perfect lock game as well. I blame the Lions.
Thanks to tahoe winning these pick 'ems seemingly so often, I wouldn't be able to pick him out of a lineup unless the cops had everyone turn their backs to us. "Oh yeah, that's him, right there. I've seen that back side in the pick 'ems way too often."
posted by NoMich at 10:59 AM on September 22, 2021
My picks:
Panthers by 10 (lock)
Bills by 8
Browns by 7
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Titans by 5
Chiefs by 7
Patriots by 5
Giants by 4
Steelers by 5
Cardinals by 8
Broncos by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 5
Rams by 4
Vikings by 3
49ers by 4
Eagles by 4
posted by NoMich at 11:05 AM on September 22, 2021
My picks:
Panthers by 15
Bills by 15 (lock)
Browns by 11 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Titans by 6
Chiefs by 12
Saints by 2
Falcons by 4
Bengals by 1
Cardinals by 19 (lock)
Broncos by 4
Buccaneers by 9
Seahawks by 7
Packers by 3
Cowboys by 3
posted by tommybiden at 12:44 PM on September 22, 2021
Thanks to tahoe winning these pick 'ems seemingly so often, I wouldn't be able to pick him out of a lineup
Bless the god of short memories and small sample sizes!
posted by tahoemoj at 12:58 PM on September 22, 2021
My picks:
Panthers by 10 (lock)
Bills by 6
Browns by 10
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Titans by 3
Chiefs by 8
Patriots by 10
Giants by 6
Bengals by 2
Cardinals by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 6
Buccaneers by 3
Seahawks by 4
Packers by 6
Cowboys by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 01:01 PM on September 22, 2021
My picks:
Panthers by 7
Bills by 13 (lock)
Browns by 3
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Titans by 10
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Giants by 6
Bengals by 6
Jaguars by 6
Broncos by 17 (lock)
Raiders by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Seahawks by 21 (lock)
49ers by 11
Eagles by 5
posted by rumple at 01:22 PM on September 22, 2021
My picks:
Texans by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Bears by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Titans by 3
Chargers by 7
Saints by 9 (lock)
Giants by 4
Steelers by 7
Cardinals by 9 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Raiders by 9
Buccaneers by 3
Seahawks by 7
49ers by 9
Cowboys by 3
posted by cixelsyd at 03:55 PM on September 22, 2021
My picks:
Panthers by 10
Bills by 13 (lock)
Browns by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Titans by 14
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Falcons by 3
Steelers by 10
Cardinals by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 12 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Vikings by 3
Packers by 14
Cowboys by 4
posted by ic23b at 04:02 PM on September 22, 2021
Click this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
Current Standings
Perfect locks this week: Broncos by 10 (tahoemoj, rcade), Browns by 10 (jagsnumberone), and finally an are-you-kidding-me pick by ic23b of Buccaneers by 23.
My picks:
Panthers by 8
Bills by 7
Browns by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Titans by 7
Chiefs by 3
Saints by 3
Giants by 7
Steelers by 3
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 6
Rams by 3
Vikings by 3
49ers by 3
Cowboys by 6
Trevor Lawrence has the longest average pass and most uncatchable balls this season. But they are spiraling beautifully, just like the Jaguars season.
posted by rcade at 10:45 AM on September 22, 2021