NFL Pickem Week 2: Pay Chandler Jones the Money Edition: The second week of the NFL season begins Thursday when the New York Giants visit the quarterback-cursed Washington Undetermineds (Fitzmagic was dispelled by a hip subfluxation). Tahoemoj leads our pickem contest with 87 points, hitting all games but Steelers over Bills, Cardinals over Titans, Texans over Jaguars and Broncos over Giants. Make your picks.
My picks:
Giants by 7
Bears by 8
Browns by 17 (lock)
Rams by 7
Bills by 6
Patriots by 9
49ers by 7
Steelers by 9 (lock)
Saints by 7
Broncos by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 8
Buccaneers by 16 (lock)
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 9
Chiefs by 7
Packers by 14 (lock)
Trevor Lawrence looks like the real deal but there may not be a slower defense than Jacksonville.
posted by rcade at 04:25 PM on September 14, 2021
My picks:
Giants by 7
Bears by 3
Browns by 9
Rams by 14 (lock)
Bills by 7
Patriots by 6
49ers by 9
Steelers by 7
Saints by 7
Broncos by 7
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 8
Seahawks by 8 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Packers by 7 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 07:21 PM on September 14, 2021
My picks:
Giants by 6
Bengals by 9
Browns by 4
Rams by 10 (lock)
Bills by 13
Patriots by 6
49ers by 9
Raiders by 4
Saints by 8
Broncos by 5
Cardinals by 9
Buccaneers by 27
Chargers by 8
Seahawks by 4
Chiefs by 5
Packers by 12
posted by tommybiden at 08:21 PM on September 14, 2021
Revised picks:Buccaneers by 27 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 08:21 PM on September 14, 2021
Click this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
Current Standings
Only Boaz had the Steelers beating the Bills, while nine players locked Buffalo and took one in the nards. Jjzucal scored a perfect lock on Seahawks by 12.
Will there be another week this season where 16 players pick the Jaguars? On behalf of Duuuuuuval I apologize.
posted by rcade at 04:18 PM on September 14, 2021