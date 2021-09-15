September 14, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 2: Pay Chandler Jones the Money Edition: The second week of the NFL season begins Thursday when the New York Giants visit the quarterback-cursed Washington Undetermineds (Fitzmagic was dispelled by a hip subfluxation). Tahoemoj leads our pickem contest with 87 points, hitting all games but Steelers over Bills, Cardinals over Titans, Texans over Jaguars and Broncos over Giants. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 04:13 PM - 5 comments