September 24, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 3: Pay Dak Prescott Edition: Week 3 of the injurious NFL season begins tonight when the Dolphins visit the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. In our contest, Truthhurts moves into first with 192, going 7-out-of-7 on locks. NoMich falls to second with 186 and Jagsnumberone is in third with 184. Tron7 wins the week with 116, getting every game except for the Colts over the Vikings. Make your picks.
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Bills by 3
Browns by 7
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
49ers by 3
Eagles by 7
Steelers by 3
Colts by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
Seahawks by 3
Saints by 7
Ravens by 3
Monday night gets the best game of the week. I feel like Baltimore wants this one more and Opera Man will decide it with a 54-yarder.
posted by rcade at 08:46 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 14 (lock)
Falcons by
Rams by
Washington by
Vikings by
Patriots by
49ers by
Eagles by
Texans by
Colts by
Chargers by
Buccaneers by
Cardinals by
Seahawks by
Saints by 14
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
posted by Boaz at 09:02 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 4
Falcons by 5
Bills by 5
Browns by 5
Titans by 6
Patriots by 6
49ers by 6
Eagles by 5
Steelers by 6
Colts by 9
Chargers by 9
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Cardinals by 6
Seahawks by 7
Packers by 7
Ravens by 5
posted by NoMich at 09:14 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 11
Falcons by 11
Bills by 2
Browns by 2
Vikings by 10
Patriots by 5
49ers by 3
Bengals by 1
Steelers by 6
Colts by 4
Panthers by 5
Buccaneers by 9
Cardinals by 8
Seahawks by 14
Saints by 6
Chiefs by 13
posted by tommytrump at 09:16 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Falcons by 3
Bills by 5
Browns by 7
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 10
49ers by 10
Eagles by 7
Steelers by 5
Colts by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 8
Cardinals by 7
Seahawks by 7
Saints by 3
Ravens by 3
Tough choices this week
posted by truthhurts at 09:27 AM on September 24
My picks:
Dolphins by 7
posted by bender at 09:33 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 2
Rams by 3
Browns by 3
Titans by 3
Patriots by 7 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Steelers by 4
Colts by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 8 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Cardinals by 6
Seahawks by 4
Saints by 3
Ravens by 4
posted by prof at 10:10 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 6
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Browns by 6
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 7
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 7
Steelers by 10
Colts by 6
Chargers by 7
Buccaneers by 4
Cardinals by 7
Seahawks by 7
Packers by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
posted by MeatSaber at 10:49 AM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 7
Falcons by 3
Bills by 7
Browns by 10
Titans by 9
Patriots by 3
49ers by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 12
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 7
Chargers by 13
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 20 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Packers by 3
Ravens by 3
posted by ic23b at 01:00 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 7
Falcons by 14 (lock)
Rams by 7
Washington by 7
Titans by 3
Patriots by 4
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Steelers by 9 (lock)
Jets by 4
Panthers by 4
Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Saints by 3
Chiefs by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 02:12 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 8
Falcons by 6
Rams by 3
Browns by 3
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 7
49ers by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 7
Seahawks by 3
Saints by 3
Ravens by 2
posted by tron7 at 03:07 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Falcons by 8
Bills by 4
Browns by 3
Titans by 7
Raiders by 6
49ers by 7
Bengals by 4
Steelers by 7
Colts by 6
Chargers by 7
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 6
Seahawks by 4
Packers by 4
Ravens by 3
Holy crap, there's some great games this week! Makes for tough pick 'em though.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:17 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 1
Falcons by 1
Bills by 3
Browns by 8
Titans by 2
Patriots by 7
Giants by 3
Eagles by 2
Steelers by 4
Colts by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 10
Buccaneers by 9
Cardinals by 7
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Saints by 3
Ravens by 2
posted by forrestv at 03:26 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 6
Falcons by 10
Bills by 5
Browns by 3
Vikings by 4
Patriots by 6
49ers by 3
Eagles by 2
Steelers by 7
Colts by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 9
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Saints by 7
Ravens by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:51 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 9
Falcons by 6
Rams by 3
Washington by 7
Titans by 11
Patriots by 8 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Steelers by 4
Colts by 5
Chargers by 8
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 9 (lock)
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Saints by 3
Ravens by 4
The term "bug" in reference to computers was first used by Admiral Grace Hopper when she was working with the Aiken Relay Computer at Harvard. In order to find a problem that had caused the machine to malfunction, Admiral Hopper performed a thorough visual search of the system. She found that an insect had caused the failure. What's your excuse, rcade?
posted by Howard_T at 05:36 PM on September 24
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Falcons by 10
Bills by 7
Browns by 3
Vikings by 14
Patriots by 14 (lock)
49ers by 10
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Cardinals by 3
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Saints by 7
Ravens by 3
posted by rumple at 07:37 PM on September 24
rcade, could you check my locked scores for last week? I am credited with 5 points each but I think it should be more. Could be related to when I look at this weeks pick, locks are showing as -10 points before games are played?
posted by rumple at 07:39 PM on September 24
Take a look now, Rumple. There was a problem with duplicate entries being saved for you. I've rerun the week's scoring calculator.
posted by rcade at 08:38 AM on September 25
Standings
posted by rcade at 08:41 AM on September 24