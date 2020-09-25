September 24, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 3: Pay Dak Prescott Edition: Week 3 of the injurious NFL season begins tonight when the Dolphins visit the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. In our contest, Truthhurts moves into first with 192, going 7-out-of-7 on locks. NoMich falls to second with 186 and Jagsnumberone is in third with 184. Tron7 wins the week with 116, getting every game except for the Colts over the Vikings. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:41 AM - 19 comments