September 16, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 2: Chiefs Are Still Good Edition: The second week of the undercrowded NFL season begins Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns. In the SportsFilter NFL Pickem, NoMich opens in the lead with 90, followed by Jagsnumberone with 89 and Bender with 81. Ic23b's week was the stuff of nightmare with five broken locks. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 03:42 PM - 10 comments