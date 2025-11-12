NFL Pickem Week 15: Old Man Rivers: The NFL returns tonight with the Atlanta Falcons going to the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose loss to New Orleans made me one of two survivors left in a 166-entry $1,400 pool. Jagsnumberone holds on to first in the pickem standings and Rumple wins the week with 76. Make your picks and send good thoughts to quarterback grandpa.
My picks:
Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 3
Ravens by 3
Chiefs by 3
Bills by 3
Giants by 3
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Texans by 6 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Lions by 3
Saints by 3
49ers by 6 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Steelers by 3
posted by tron7 at 04:04 PM on December 11, 2025
Lions at Chargers Begins 2025-12-14 16:25:00 EDT
This should be Lions at Rams FYI
posted by tron7 at 04:05 PM on December 11, 2025
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
posted by rcade at 04:05 PM on December 11, 2025
This should be Lions at Rams FYI
Thanks. Fixed that. I make that Rams-Chargers error so often these days. I need a lie down.
posted by rcade at 04:06 PM on December 11, 2025
My picks:
Buccaneers by 19 (lock)
Bears by 18 (lock)
Bengals by 9 (lock)
Chiefs by 5
Bills by 10 (lock)
Giants by 8 (lock)
Eagles by 22 (lock)
Jaguars by 13 (lock)
Texans by 14 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
Lions by 4
Panthers by 11 (lock)
49ers by 16 (lock)
Seahawks by 15 (lock)
Cowboys by 8 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Hey rcade, did we ever get final standings for the CFL pool?
posted by tommybiden at 04:23 PM on December 11, 2025
My picks:
Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Bears by 16 (lock)
Bengals by 4
Chargers by 6
Bills by 3
Commanders by 7
Eagles by 6
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Texans by 7
Broncos by 6 (lock)
Rams by 6
Panthers by 8
49ers by 9 (lock)
Seahawks by 19 (lock)
Cowboys by 15 (lock)
Steelers by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:41 PM on December 11, 2025
My picks:
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Bears by 9 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Chiefs by 3
Bills by 7
Giants by 3
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Jaguars by 17 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Rams by 6
Panthers by 4
49ers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 23 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Dolphins by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:05 PM on December 11, 2025
My picks:
Falcons by 11 (lock)
Bears by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Chargers by 3
Patriots by 2
Giants by 2
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Texans by 4
Broncos by 5
Rams by 3
Panthers by 3
49ers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 2
Steelers by 5
posted by bender at 05:07 PM on December 11, 2025
My picks:
Buccaneers by 8 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 04:02 PM on December 11, 2025