December 11, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 15: Old Man Rivers: The NFL returns tonight with the Atlanta Falcons going to the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose loss to New Orleans made me one of two survivors left in a 166-entry $1,400 pool. Jagsnumberone holds on to first in the pickem standings and Rumple wins the week with 76. Make your picks and send good thoughts to quarterback grandpa.

posted by rcade to football at 04:00 PM - 9 comments

My picks:

Buccaneers by 8 (lock)

posted by NoMich at 04:02 PM on December 11, 2025

My picks:

Buccaneers by 3
Bears by 3
Ravens by 3
Chiefs by 3
Bills by 3
Giants by 3
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Texans by 6 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Lions by 3
Saints by 3
49ers by 6 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Steelers by 3

posted by tron7 at 04:04 PM on December 11, 2025

Lions at Chargers Begins 2025-12-14 16:25:00 EDT

This should be Lions at Rams FYI

posted by tron7 at 04:05 PM on December 11, 2025

My picks:

Buccaneers by 7 (lock)

posted by rcade at 04:05 PM on December 11, 2025

This should be Lions at Rams FYI

Thanks. Fixed that. I make that Rams-Chargers error so often these days. I need a lie down.

posted by rcade at 04:06 PM on December 11, 2025

My picks:

Buccaneers by 19 (lock)
Bears by 18 (lock)
Bengals by 9 (lock)
Chiefs by 5
Bills by 10 (lock)
Giants by 8 (lock)
Eagles by 22 (lock)
Jaguars by 13 (lock)
Texans by 14 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
Lions by 4
Panthers by 11 (lock)
49ers by 16 (lock)
Seahawks by 15 (lock)
Cowboys by 8 (lock)
Dolphins by 6

Hey rcade, did we ever get final standings for the CFL pool?

posted by tommybiden at 04:23 PM on December 11, 2025

My picks:

Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Bears by 16 (lock)
Bengals by 4
Chargers by 6
Bills by 3
Commanders by 7
Eagles by 6
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Texans by 7
Broncos by 6 (lock)
Rams by 6
Panthers by 8
49ers by 9 (lock)
Seahawks by 19 (lock)
Cowboys by 15 (lock)
Steelers by 6

posted by Ufez Jones at 04:41 PM on December 11, 2025

My picks:

Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Bears by 9 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Chiefs by 3
Bills by 7
Giants by 3
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Jaguars by 17 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Rams by 6
Panthers by 4
49ers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 23 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Dolphins by 7

posted by jagsnumberone at 05:05 PM on December 11, 2025

My picks:

Falcons by 11 (lock)
Bears by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Chargers by 3
Patriots by 2
Giants by 2
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Texans by 4
Broncos by 5
Rams by 3
Panthers by 3
49ers by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 2
Steelers by 5

posted by bender at 05:07 PM on December 11, 2025

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.