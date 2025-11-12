December 11, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 15: Old Man Rivers: The NFL returns tonight with the Atlanta Falcons going to the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose loss to New Orleans made me one of two survivors left in a 166-entry $1,400 pool. Jagsnumberone holds on to first in the pickem standings and Rumple wins the week with 76. Make your picks and send good thoughts to quarterback grandpa.

posted by rcade to football at 04:00 PM - 9 comments