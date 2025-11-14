NFL Pickem Week 11: Mighty Minnows: The Jets and Patriots meet tonight for Thursday Night Football after a week in which the Jets, Dolphins and Saints all won. Condolences to survivor pool players. Sunday begins with a 9:30 a.m. Eastern kickoff for the Commanders and Dolphins in Madrid. Jagsnumberone continues to lead the pickem standings at 663 with three others in the 600s. Ic23b wins the week. Make your picks.
My picks:
Patriots by 16 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Falcons by 8
Bills by 9
Texans by 10
Vikings by 12
Packers by 6
Steelers by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 10
Seahawks by 7
49ers by 12
Ravens by 15 (lock)
Chiefs by 14
Eagles by 3
Cowboys by 11 (lock)
I have locked the Patriots, but it's the dog-ass Jets. Look out for a blown lock here.
posted by Howard_T at 01:24 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 12 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 01:49 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 21 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Falcons by 6
Bills by 8 (lock)
Texans by 9 (lock)
Bears by 3
Packers by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 1
Chargers by 4
Seahawks by 5
49ers by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 22 (lock)
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 02:14 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 23
Falcons by 3
Bills by 4
Texans by 9 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Packers by 3
Bengals by 4
Jaguars by 3
Rams by 6
49ers by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 9 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Lions by 6
Cowboys by 4
I am one of those that lost out in the eliminator league last week (was even saving certain teams for later). Feels weird because in the past 10 years, I either get knocked out in week 1 or make it until the last week or two.
posted by jagsnumberone at 02:34 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 9
Dolphins by 4
Panthers by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Texans by 3
Bears by 5
Packers by 6
Steelers by 5
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 3
49ers by 6
Ravens by 15 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Lions by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 9
Go Lions
posted by ic23b at 03:30 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Falcons by 4
Bills by 6
Texans by 7
Bears by 3
Packers by 6
Bengals by 1
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
49ers by 7
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Cowboys by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 03:35 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 14 (lock)
Dolphins by 4
Panthers by 3
Bills by 12 (lock)
Texans by 4
Vikings by 4
Packers by 7
Steelers by 3
Jaguars by 2
Seahawks by 3
49ers by 5
Ravens by 7
Broncos by 6
Lions by 3
Raiders by 3
posted by bender at 04:40 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Falcons by 3
Bills by 3
Texans by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Packers by 6 (lock)
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Rams by 3
49ers by 3
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 6 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 05:24 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 17 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Falcons by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Bears by
Packers by 3
Steelers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Seahawks by 3
49ers by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
The Bears should be favored in Minnesota, so I'm picking them. Detroit's game with the Eagles is 49%/51% in their favor among Yahoo Pro Football Pickem players.
posted by rcade at 06:50 PM on November 13, 2025
My picks:
Patriots by 13 (lock)
Commanders by 6
Falcons by 6
Bills by 10 (lock)
Titans by 7
Vikings by 9
Packers by 13 (lock)
Steelers by 7
Jaguars by 3
Seahawks by 9
49ers by 7
Ravens by 9
Chiefs by 7
Eagles by 7
Cowboys by 6
posted by rumple at 01:00 PM on November 13, 2025