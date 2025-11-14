November 13, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 11: Mighty Minnows: The Jets and Patriots meet tonight for Thursday Night Football after a week in which the Jets, Dolphins and Saints all won. Condolences to survivor pool players. Sunday begins with a 9:30 a.m. Eastern kickoff for the Commanders and Dolphins in Madrid. Jagsnumberone continues to lead the pickem standings at 663 with three others in the 600s. Ic23b wins the week. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 11:50 AM - 10 comments