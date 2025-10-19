NFL Pickem Week 7: Don't Sleep on Seattle: The NFL returns tonight with a divisional matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the sad remnants of the Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday begins with an early London game of Rams/Jaguars. Jagsnumberone leads the pickem standings and I'm in second, but Jacksonville getting run over by the Seattle defensive line brought us back to the peloton a bit. NoMich wins the week with 66.
My picks:
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Rams by 4 (lock)
Bears by 14 (lock)
Browns by 1
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 20 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Panthers by 2
Broncos by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 5
Commanders by 3
Packers by 8 (lock)
Falcons by 5
Lions by 7
Seahawks by 12 (lock)
rogers, I entered my picks for last week in The Huddle, if you can add them in?
Thanks!!
posted by tommybiden at 10:46 AM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 3
Bears by 4
Dolphins by 3
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 4
Panthers by 2
Broncos by 5
Colts by 6
Commanders by 5
Packers by 8 (lock)
49ers by 7
Lions by 6 (lock)
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:47 AM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 9
Jaguars by 3
Browns by 6
Patriots by 6
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Jets by 6
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 7
Cowboys by 6
Packers by 10
49ers by 7
Lions by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
posted by rumple at 12:48 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Bengals by 3
Rams by 6
Bears by 7
Browns by 3
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Eagles by 6
Panthers by 10 (lock)
Giants by 4
Chargers by 7
Commanders by 7
Packers by 6
Falcons by 3
Lions by 4
Seahawks by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 01:53 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 3
Rams by 3 (lock)
Bears by 3
Browns by 3
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Panthers by 3
Broncos by 6 (lock)
Colts by 3
Commanders by 3
Packers by 6 (lock)
49ers by 3
Lions by 6 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
posted by tron7 at 05:13 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4
Seahawks by 17 (lock)
posted by rcade at 05:26 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 8
Rams by 6
Bears by 8
Browns by 6
Patriots by 9
Chiefs by 8
Eagles by 8
Panthers by 6
Broncos by 8
Chargers by 6
Cowboys by 5
Packers by 9
49ers by 8
Lions by 6
Seahawks by 8
posted by NoMich at 06:22 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:01 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Jaguars by 3
Bears by 10 (lock)
Browns by 1
Patriots by 4
Chiefs by 7
Eagles by 4
Panthers by 7
Broncos by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 9
Cowboys by 2
Packers by 4
49ers by 7
Lions by 3
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
posted by bender at 08:05 PM on October 16, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 8
Bears by 3
Browns by 5
Patriots by 10
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Panthers by 11 (lock)
Broncos by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Commanders by 3
Packers by 4
49ers by 9
Lions by 7
Seahawks by 3
How did Thursday get here so quickly? At least I didn't wait until Sunday afternoon.
posted by Howard_T at 12:41 AM on October 17, 2025
Revised picks:
Jaguars by 3
Bears by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Patriots by 11 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Panthers by 3
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Colts by 3
Cowboys by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
49ers by 3
Lions by 3
I also play the NFL Pickem on Yahoo, picking straight up. You see the pick distribution before you choose, which promotes herding, but that isn't happening this weekend on Chargers/Colts (49%/51%) and Commanders/Cowboys (55%/45%). Going with Indy on the road against my fan interests. Another win for Donny Dimes.
posted by rcade at 01:00 PM on October 17, 2025
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Ouch! Sad Remnants 33, Steelers 31.
posted by rcade at 01:04 PM on October 17, 2025
If nothing else, I learned my lesson from blowing locks on two stupid consecutive Thursday games. Leaves a bitter taste in your mouth for a couple of days until the rest of the league starts.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:03 PM on October 17, 2025
My picks:
Steelers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Bears by 7 (lock)
Browns by 2
Patriots by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 6
Panthers by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 11 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Commanders by 6
Packers by 3
49ers by 6
Lions by 4
Seahawks by 8
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:37 AM on October 16, 2025