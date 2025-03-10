October 01, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 5: Keep My Name Out of Your Mouth: The NFL returns Thursday night with an NFC West clash between the undermanned San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, both 3-1. Sunday games begin at 9:30 a.m. in London, where the Minnesota Vikings face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Shouldn't that have a name like Aunty's Spotted Dick Stadium by now? In our pickem standings, Ic23b leads by 3 over Jagsnumberone while Bender wins the week with 74. Two players picked the Jags to beat the Niners and both of them are DTWD.

