October 01, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 5: Keep My Name Out of Your Mouth: The NFL returns Thursday night with an NFC West clash between the undermanned San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, both 3-1. Sunday games begin at 9:30 a.m. in London, where the Minnesota Vikings face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Shouldn't that have a name like Aunty's Spotted Dick Stadium by now? In our pickem standings, Ic23b leads by 3 over Jagsnumberone while Bender wins the week with 74. Two players picked the Jags to beat the Niners and both of them are DTWD.
My picks:
Rams by 6
Vikings by 8 (lock)
Colts by 8
Giants by 6
Cowboys by 8
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Panthers by 6
Ravens by 8
Cardinals by 8 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
Lions by 8 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Chiefs by 8
posted by NoMich at 10:56 AM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 9 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Giants by 1
Cowboys by 5
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Panthers by 2
Texans by 3
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 5
Lions by 19 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Bills by 20 (lock)
Chiefs by 16 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:56 AM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Colts by 10 (lock)
Saints by 3
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Dolphins by 3
Ravens by 3
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Upsets: Baltimore over Houston, Tampa Bay over Seattle. I almost picked Washington over the L.A. Chargers but picking two east coast teams to get upsets on the west coast is too many, especially after Jacksonville improbably did it in San Francisco last week. In a survivor game I am counting on Arizona and Detroit.
posted by rcade at 11:05 AM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 6
Vikings by 10
Colts by 7
Giants by 6
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Panthers by 6
Texans by 7
Cardinals by 4
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 21 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Bills by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Here I go sinking like a stone. Reds eliminated from MLB playoffs, Burrow injured and the Bengals getting stomped. All seems right with the world.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:20 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Colts by 17 (lock)
Giants by 12
Cowboys by 7
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Ravens by 7
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 19 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Bills by 21 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Is Tampa Bay at Seattle the tastiest match-up this week? Give yourself an extra cookie tonight if you had that one on your preseason predictions.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:58 PM on October 02, 2025
Duuuuuvvvvaaaallllll. Lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:42 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
49ers by 3
Vikings by 7
Colts by 3
Giants by 7
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Dolphins by 7
Ravens by 9
Cardinals by 7
Seahawks by 4
Lions by 23 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:45 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 14 (lock)
posted by Howard_T at 06:03 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Colts by 7
Saints by 3
Jets by 4
Eagles by 7
Dolphins by 5
Texans by 5
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Bills by 11 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
posted by bender at 06:06 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 7
Vikings by 7
Colts by 9
Saints by 3
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 6
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
Seahawks by 9
Bengals by 6
Chargers by 9
Bills by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
posted by rumple at 06:15 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 6
Vikings by 6
Colts by 7 (lock)
Giants by 3
Cowboys by 3
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Ravens by 3
Cardinals by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Lions by 19 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
posted by tron7 at 07:35 PM on October 02, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 8 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Colts by 9 (lock)
Giants by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 4
Eagles by 4
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 4
Lions by 27 (lock)
Chargers by 5
Bills by 16 (lock)
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
GO LIONS
posted by ic23b at 09:39 PM on October 01, 2025