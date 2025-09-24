NFL Pickem Week 4: Out Like a Lamb: The NFL returns for week four without Nick Bosa, James Connor and Najee Harris, all out for the year with injuries, and a Thursday night NFC West clash between the 2-1 Seahawks and Cardinals. When the Ravens and Chiefs meet Sunday afternoon one of them will fall to 1-3 barring a tie. Ic23b still leads the contest pickem and NoMich wins the week with 96. Shoulda placed some bets. Make your selections.
My picks:
Seahawks by 4
Vikings by 6
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Texans by 6
Commanders by 6
Saints by 21 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 4
Rams by 6
49ers by 7
Ravens by 10
Bears by 7
Packers by 4
Jets by 7
Bengals by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 02:02 PM on September 24, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 4
Vikings by 6 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Texans by 5
Commanders by 13 (lock)
Bills by 21 (lock)
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Rams by 6
49ers by 4
Ravens by 3
Bears by 6
Packers by 13 (lock)
Jets by 3
Broncos by 11 (lock)
GO LIONS
posted by ic23b at 02:14 PM on September 24, 2025
My picks:
Cardinals by 5
Steelers by 8 (lock)
Giants by 2
Texans by 12 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 2
Lions by 4
Patriots by 5
Rams by 9 (lock)
49ers by 7
Ravens by 3
Raiders by 4
Cowboys by 4
Dolphins by 7
Broncos by 5
posted by bender at 02:35 PM on September 24, 2025
My picks:
Cardinals by 2
Steelers by 3
Chargers by 21 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 5
Bills by 21 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Lions by 21 (lock)
Patriots by 8
Rams by 5
49ers by 11 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Raiders by 1
Packers by 9 (lock)
Dolphins by 2
Broncos by 8 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 04:31 PM on September 24, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 7
Steelers by 3
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 6
Commanders by 11 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 7
Lions by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Rams by 7
49ers by 4
Chiefs by 7
Raiders by 9
Packers by 4
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 3
posted by rumple at 07:37 PM on September 24, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Steelers by 3
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Rams by 3
Jaguars by 3
Ravens by 3
Raiders by 7
Packers by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 14 (lock)
Picking Jacksonville to win a trip to the west coast is lunacy, so I'm pretending the trip is to London. I like the Bucs to make the champs walk the plank. Baltimore being a favorite in Kansas City is wild. I am picking the better 1-2 team in that one.
posted by rcade at 12:55 PM on September 24, 2025