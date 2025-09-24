September 24, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 4: Out Like a Lamb: The NFL returns for week four without Nick Bosa, James Connor and Najee Harris, all out for the year with injuries, and a Thursday night NFC West clash between the 2-1 Seahawks and Cardinals. When the Ravens and Chiefs meet Sunday afternoon one of them will fall to 1-3 barring a tie. Ic23b still leads the contest pickem and NoMich wins the week with 96. Shoulda placed some bets. Make your selections.

posted by rcade to football at 11:42 AM - 6 comments