NFL Pickem Week 3: Travis Kelce is Mad as Hell and is Not Going to Take It Anymore: The third week of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the struggling Dolphins against the steamrolling Bills. On Sunday night the Chiefs meet the Giants as winless teams. Ic23b leads in the pickem standings.
rcade, the link to the standings appears to be broken.
posted by tommybiden at 09:44 AM on September 17, 2025
Fixed now (or my computer was glitching!)
posted by tommybiden at 10:04 AM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 10 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:14 AM on September 17, 2025
It had to be fixed. I was posting on a phone and borked it.
posted by rcade at 12:47 PM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Packers by 13 (lock)
Colts by 7
Bengals by 3
Patriots by 3
Rams by 6
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 6
Falcons by 8
Jaguars by 7
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Cardinals by 3
Chiefs by 7
Ravens by 12 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 02:38 PM on September 17, 2025
Revised picks:
Packers by 7 (lock)
Colts by 7
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Commanders by 3
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Broncos by 3
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Cardinals by 3
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 3
posted by rcade at 02:55 PM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Colts by 10
Bengals by 4
Steelers by 5
Eagles by 9
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Falcons by 8
Texans by 6
Chargers by 4
Seahawks by 7
Cowboys by 6
Cardinals by 7
Chiefs by 10
Ravens by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:22 PM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 24 (lock)
Packers by 17 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
Rams by 3
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 6 (lock)
Falcons by 4
Texans by 2
Chargers by 3
Seahawks by 5
Cowboys by 6
49ers by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4 (lock)
GO LIONS !!!!!!!!!
posted by ic23b at 06:40 PM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 9 (lock)
Packers by 11 (lock)
Colts by 6
Vikings by 7
Patriots by 4
Eagles by 3
Buccaneers by 12 (lock)
Commanders by 6
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Texans by 3
Chargers by 8
Seahawks by 6
Cowboys by 4
Cardinals by 7
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 9
posted by Howard_T at 06:42 PM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Packers by 4
Colts by 4
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 7
Eagles by 7
Jets by 3
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 2
Texans by 5
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Bears by 3
49ers by 7
Giants by 2
Lions by 4
posted by bender at 10:36 PM on September 17, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 10 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 7
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Steelers by 5
Eagles by 7
Buccaneers by 7
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 5
Jaguars by 5
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Bears by 5
49ers by 7
Chiefs by 7
Ravens by 7
posted by NoMich at 06:40 AM on September 18, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Packers by 3
Colts by 6
Bengals by 7
Steelers by 4
Eagles by 6
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 7
Chargers by 3
Seahawks by 4 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
49ers by 4 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:45 PM on September 18, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Packers by 13 (lock)
Colts by 3
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Eagles by 7
Buccaneers by 3
Commanders by 13 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 6
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 7
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
49ers by 7
Chiefs by 7
Ravens by 7
I should do some homework I guess rather than pick on vibes before I get lapped.
posted by rumple at 04:08 PM on September 18, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 13 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Colts by 3 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
Eagles by 3 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Commanders by 3
Falcons by 3
Texans by 3
Chargers by 3
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
49ers by 3
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Ravens by 7
posted by tron7 at 05:47 PM on September 18, 2025
My picks:
Bills by 13 (lock)
Packers by 13 (lock)
Colts by 9
Bengals by 2
Steelers by 1
Eagles by 5
Buccaneers by 7
Commanders by 4
Falcons by 8 (lock)
Texans by 6
Chargers by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 11 (lock)
Cowboys by 8 (lock)
Cardinals by 2
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 5
