NFL Pickem Week 12: Jerryworld is Falling Apart: The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns to open week 12 of the NFL season on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys are going on the road three days later against the Washington Commanders, which is a good thing after parts of the roof fell before the game last Sunday night. Rumple keeps first place with Ic23b 22 back. The score of the week belongs to NoMich. Make your picks.
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Vikings by 3
Lions by 17 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 3
49ers by 3
Cardinals by 3
Eagles by 7
Chargers by 3
I watch the Jaguars and Cowboys. How is that going? I am about to cancel YouTube TV. I can suffer along with the radio broadcasts and get things done around the house at the same time.
posted by rcade at 06:54 PM on November 19, 2024
I've always thought of the AT&T jumbotron as a punters' pinata.
Someday, someone with a big leg is going to exceed the big board's threshold of integrity and spill all the goodies out.
posted by beaverboard at 07:58 PM on November 19, 2024
My picks:
Browns by 3
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Lions by 21 (lock)
Patriots by 9 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Texans by 13 (lock)
Broncos by 7
49ers by 4
Cardinals by 3
Eagles by 7
Ravens by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 08:20 PM on November 19, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Bears by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Giants by 3
Commanders by 9
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Packers by 3
Seahawks by 7
Eagles by 6
Ravens by 7
posted by rumple at 09:30 PM on November 19, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 7
Vikings by 10
Lions by 21 (lock)
Dolphins by 4
Buccaneers by 3
Commanders by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 24 (lock)
Texans by 14 (lock)
Broncos by 4
Packers by 7
Cardinals by 3
Rams by 8
Chargers by 2
posted by bender at 11:09 PM on November 19, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Vikings by 4
Lions by 17 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
Buccaneers by 6
Commanders by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Texans by 7 (lock)
Broncos by 15 (lock)
Packers by 6
Cardinals by 4
Eagles by 3
Chargers by 3
GO LIONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 11:38 PM on November 19, 2024
