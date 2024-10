October 10, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 6: Can't Stop the Jaguars: The San Francisco 49ers take their 2-3 record up the coast to play the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Sunday games get an early start as the Jacksonville Jaguars take their brand new W to London to face the 3-2 Chicago Bears at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. There's another lead change in our pickem as Bender leads Rumple by a two-point conversion. Make your picks.

