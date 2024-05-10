October 03, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 5: Davante on the Block: The Bucs and Falcons meet on Amazon Prime tonight to open the fifth week of an injurious NFL season. If you don't mind good things happening to Aaron Rodgers, he might be getting his favorite receiver in a trade soon. Rumple is back in first place in the pickem. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 11:34 AM - 16 comments