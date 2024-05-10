NFL Pickem Week 5: Davante on the Block: The Bucs and Falcons meet on Amazon Prime tonight to open the fifth week of an injurious NFL season. If you don't mind good things happening to Aaron Rodgers, he might be getting his favorite receiver in a trade soon. Rumple is back in first place in the pickem. Make your picks.
My picks:
Buccaneers by 3
posted by rcade at 11:35 AM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 12:07 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7
posted by NoMich at 12:20 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 3 (lock)
Jets by 4 (lock)
Bears by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 11 (lock)
Texans by 3 (lock)
Raiders by 6 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 12 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Yay, I scored points last week/lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:24 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 3
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Bears by 3
Ravens by 6
Patriots by 3
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Colts by 3
Bills by 3
Broncos by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Packers by 3
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Chiefs by 3
posted by tron7 at 02:55 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 6
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Bears by 8
Ravens by 7
Patriots by 3
Commanders by 3
Colts by 7
Texans by 3
Broncos by 6
49ers by 6
Rams by 3
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Steelers by 6
Chiefs by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:02 PM on October 03, 2024
I think werty's points were undercounted - my inner rain man flashed on it somehow.
posted by rumple at 04:32 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Buccaneers by 3
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Bears by 6
Ravens by 7
Patriots by 3
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Colts by 7
Texans by 7
Raiders by 6
49ers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 3
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 6
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
posted by rumple at 04:35 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Jets by 6
Bears by 4
Bengals by 2
Dolphins by 3
Commanders by 5
Jaguars by 1
Bills by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 8
49ers by 11 (lock)
Rams by 5
Seahawks by 11 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 05:11 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 7
posted by bender at 06:30 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Falcons by 2
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Bears by 4
Ravens by 5
Dolphins by 2
Commanders by 5
Colts by 4
Texans by 4
Raiders by 4
49ers by 7
Rams by 2
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Cowboys by 5 (lock)
Chiefs by 8
posted by GridIron_Gambit at 07:35 PM on October 03, 2024
My picks:
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Bears by 4 (lock)
Ravens by 9 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Commanders by 5
Jaguars by 3
Texans by 4
Broncos by 4 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Packers by 4
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Oops I missed Thursdays game, was busy partying on turning 70 .....GO LIONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 02:01 PM on October 04, 2024
rcade: The CFL link you emailed for the CFL Pickem goes to last weeks picks, I don't see anything for this weeks.
posted by ic23b at 03:19 PM on October 04, 2024
Revised picks:
Vikings by 7
Panthers by 6
Bengals by 3
Patriots by 4
Commanders by 6
Jaguars by 7
Texans by 6
Raiders by 7
49ers by 10
Packers by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
posted by tahoemoj at 05:33 PM on October 04, 2024
Happy 70th, ic23b!
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:28 PM on October 04, 2024
