September 26, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 4: Washington Has a Quarterback: The NFL's Thursday night game on Amazon Prime has the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both looking to put their longtime rival in a 1-3 hole. Meanwhile the Washington Commanders are feeling good with rookie Jayden Daniels at QB. Our pickem has NoMich and Bender tied for first as new leaders with Rumple one back. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:31 AM - 16 comments