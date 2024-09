September 18, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 3: Run the Ball Nick Edition: The NFL returns Thursday night on Prime when the Rodgers-is-back New York Jets host the Belichick-is-gone New England Patriots. There were lots of upsets last week in our pickem but GridIron_Gambit scored 52 to climb into first place. Their strategy: Being stingy on locks with only three -- hitting on the Jets and Chargers. Make your picks and don't pass up the opportunity to hand off.

posted by rcade to football at 09:38 PM - 19 comments