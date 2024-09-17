NFL Pickem Week 2: Aaron Says Relax Edition: The NFL returns tonight with the Buffalo Bills meeting the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Amazon Prime -- the first of six matchups this week between 1-0 teams. The pickem leader out of the gates is Rumple with 89, followed by three others five back. Make your picks and remember that the NFL season is a "nice, slow Bolero."
My picks:
Bills by 7
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Lions by 3
Colts by 3
Jets by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
Commanders by 3
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Rams by 3
Broncos by 3
Chiefs by 7
Texans by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Is it too early to start worrying about Cincinnati? Joe Burrow has never won an NFL game with blond hair.
posted by rcade at 08:39 AM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Bills by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Colts by 3
Jets by 10 (lock)
49ers by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 9
Giants by 4
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 5
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Rams by 6
Steelers by 2
Chiefs by 3
Texans by 9
Eagles by 15 (lock)
Heh, saved myself points last week, didn't enter Bengals (and a lock!)
posted by tommybiden at 11:35 AM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Bills by 3
Cowboys by 6
Lions by 13 (lock)
Packers by 6
Titans by 3
49ers by 7
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 6
Steelers by 7
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Texans by 7
Eagles by 10
posted by rumple at 12:28 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Dolphins by 5
posted by NoMich at 01:34 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Dolphins by 3
Cowboys by 8
Lions by 5
Colts by 7 (lock)
Jets by 5 (lock)
49ers by 7
Seahawks by 4
Commanders by 3
Chargers by 8 (lock)
Jaguars by 5
Ravens by 5
Rams by 6
Steelers by 6
Chiefs by 4
Texans by 5
Eagles by 7
posted by GridIron_Gambit at 01:44 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Dolphins by 5
Saints by 7
Lions by 12 (lock)
Packers by 6
Jets by 3
Vikings by 10
Seahawks by 4
Commanders by 3
Chargers by 4
Browns by 4
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Cardinals by 5
Steelers by 3
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Texans by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 7
posted by bender at 03:13 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Bills by 4
Cowboys by 7
Lions by 6
Packers by 3
Jets by 4
49ers by 8
Seahawks by 3
Commanders by 4
Chargers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Ravens by 11 (lock)
Rams by 3
Steelers by 3
Chiefs by 11 (lock)
Texans by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 03:17 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 4
Lions by 6
Colts by 10 (lock)
Jets by 3
49ers by 7
Seahawks by 8
Giants by 6
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 4
Ravens by 8 (lock)
Rams by 4
Steelers by 3
Bengals by 3
Texans by 12 (lock)
Eagles by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 03:55 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Dolphins by 6
Cowboys by 7
Lions by 4
Colts by 3
Titans by 3
49ers by 7
Seahawks by 6
Commanders by 5
Chargers by 9
Jaguars by 7
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Rams by 5
Steelers by 6
Chiefs by 8
Texans by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 12 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:49 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Bills by 4
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Packers by 6 (lock)
Jets by 1
49ers by 14 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Commanders by 3 (lock)
Chargers by 6 (lock)
Browns by 4
Ravens by 21 (lock)
Rams by 4
Steelers by 6
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Texans by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 24 (lock)
....GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 06:09 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Bills by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 4 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
Colts by 3 (lock)
Jets by 7 (lock)
49ers by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 2 (lock)
Giants by 4 (lock)
Chargers by 9 (lock)
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Rams by 5 (lock)
Steelers by 3 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Texans by 16 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:53 PM on September 12, 2024
My picks:
Dolphins by 5
Saints by 2
Lions by 9 (lock)
Packers by 6
Jets by 7
49ers by 13 (lock)
Seahawks by 2
Commanders by 7
Chargers by 11 (lock)
Jaguars by 2
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Rams by 5
Steelers by 4
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Texans by 6
Eagles by 16 (lock)
Is there a prize this season?
posted by werty at 07:54 PM on September 12, 2024
Revised picks:
Colts by 6 (lock)
Jets by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 3
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 03:46 PM on September 13, 2024
Revised picks:
Cowboys by 7
Lions by 8
Colts by 5
Jets by 8
49ers by 7
Seahawks by 5
Commanders by 5
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 5
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Rams by 5
Steelers by 5
Chiefs by 7
Texans by 8
Eagles by 10 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 08:49 AM on September 15, 2024
posted by rcade at 08:29 AM on September 12, 2024