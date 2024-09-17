September 12, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 2: Aaron Says Relax Edition: The NFL returns tonight with the Buffalo Bills meeting the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Amazon Prime -- the first of six matchups this week between 1-0 teams. The pickem leader out of the gates is Rumple with 89, followed by three others five back. Make your picks and remember that the NFL season is a "nice, slow Bolero."

posted by rcade to football at 08:29 AM - 16 comments