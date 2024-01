January 05, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 18: All the Marbles Edition: There are two Saturday games in the final week of the NFL season: Steelers/Ravens at 4:30 p.m. Eastern and Texans/Colts at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. Truthhurts leads the contest by 98 points after I won the week with 106 by locking all games. Make your locks, er, picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:57 PM - 16 comments