June 14, 2023

CFL Pickem Week 2: That Had to Hurt, Trevor Edition: Week 2 of the CFL season kicks off tomorrow night when Calgary visits Ottawa with both teams looking for their first wins. Rumple has rocketed to first place with 86 points after hitting locks within the margin for three out of four picks. Hope you have better luck this week than Trevor Harris did on his final play of week 1.

posted by rcade to football at 07:30 PM - 3 comments