CFL Pickem Week 2: That Had to Hurt, Trevor Edition: Week 2 of the CFL season kicks off tomorrow night when Calgary visits Ottawa with both teams looking for their first wins. Rumple has rocketed to first place with 86 points after hitting locks within the margin for three out of four picks. Hope you have better luck this week than Trevor Harris did on his final play of week 1.
My picks:
Stampeders by 6
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Argonauts by 4
posted by ic23b at 08:33 PM on June 14, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Argonauts by 7
posted by tommybiden at 09:09 PM on June 14, 2023
My picks:
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 14 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 3
I got to see the Riders disappoint the fans of the Elks Should Be Elk. Does Saskatchewan coach Craig Dickenson know his quarterback is 37? Letting him get sacked just to eat a few more seconds at the end with a long pass was brutal.
posted by rcade at 07:36 PM on June 14, 2023